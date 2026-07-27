Assam Floods: Sivasagar Faces Worst Deluge In 50 Years As 4 Lakh Affected, 30 Dead

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Debris clearance, aerial relief, medical teams prevent disease outbreaks.

The recent floods in Assam’s Sivasagar district are the worst the region has experienced in the past 50 years, Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav said on Sunday, as the administration stepped up rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

Addressing a press conference, Yadav said the floods have affected 301 revenue villages across three revenue circles, impacting nearly four lakh people. The Nazira and Sivasagar Assembly constituencies have suffered the most extensive damage, with thousands of families losing homes, crops and livelihoods.

The human toll has also been significant. Thirty people have been confirmed dead, while seven remain missing, according to the Deputy Commissioner. Search operations are continuing in affected areas as authorities work to locate those still unaccounted for.

20,000 People Evacuated In Massive Rescue Operation

Around 20,000 people have been safely evacuated from inundated villages, Yadav said. The operation was carried out jointly by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local volunteers.

As many as 60 SDRF and NDRF rescue boats, along with 62 indigenous country boats, were deployed to reach residents stranded in marooned villages and move them to safer locations and relief camps.

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Debris Clearance Begins As Floodwaters Recede

With water levels gradually falling, the district administration has shifted its focus towards restoring damaged infrastructure and connectivity.

JCB excavators and Falkland machines have been deployed to clear mud, sand and debris left behind by the floods. The work is aimed at reopening roads, restoring public infrastructure and ensuring relief supplies can reach affected communities.

Over 50 Relief Camps Operational

The administration has established more than 50 relief camps and distribution centres across Sivasagar to provide shelter and essential supplies to displaced families.

Yadav said the first phase of relief distribution has been completed, while the second phase is underway to maintain assistance to flood-affected residents.

The distribution of the Chief Minister’s Special “CM Family Kit” will also begin shortly. The kits will contain essential household items and daily necessities intended to help affected families rebuild their lives.

Helicopters Airlift Relief To Cut-Off Villages

Aerial relief operations have been launched for areas that remain inaccessible because of damaged or submerged roads.

According to Yadav, helicopters have already airlifted and distributed nearly 10,000 kilograms of food and essential commodities to around 2,000 families stranded in remote flood-hit areas.

Helicopter sorties will continue in locations where road connectivity has not yet been restored, he said.

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38 Medical Teams Deployed Amid Disease Concerns

The Health Department has stepped up preventive measures to reduce the risk of post-flood disease outbreaks.

Authorities have maintained adequate stocks of medicines for illnesses including diarrhoea, cholera and skin infections. Thirty-eight medical teams have been deployed across more than 200 relief camps and affected localities.

The teams are providing treatment, conducting health awareness campaigns and monitoring water quality as authorities seek to prevent disease outbreaks in the aftermath of the flooding.

‘Next 2-3 Days Will Be Extremely Crucial’

Although river levels have started falling, several urban and rural areas remain waterlogged, complicating restoration efforts.

“The next two to three days will be extremely crucial. While water levels are falling, many localities are still trapped due to stagnant water and damaged infrastructure. Every department of the district administration is working in coordination to restore normalcy at the earliest,” Yadav said.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to residents to cooperate with authorities, follow official advisories and stay away from unsafe flood-hit areas until restoration work is complete.