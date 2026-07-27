Bihar NEET Protest: SIT Officer Suspended Over AK-47 Firing In Siwan; 100 Named In FIR

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English NewsCitiesBihar NEET Protest: SIT Officer Suspended After 3 Injured In Alleged AK-47 Firing In Siwan; 100 Named In FIR

Bihar NEET Protest: SIT Officer Suspended After 3 Injured In Alleged AK-47 Firing In Siwan; 100 Named In FIR

An AK-47 firing video from the NEET protest in Bihar's Siwan triggered an inquiry, leading to the suspension of SIT officer Abhishek Patel amid a crackdown on those involved in the violence.

Written By : Aryan Anand |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 11:01 AM (IST)
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  • Three protesters suffered bullet injuries; 25 people were jailed.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) officer, Abhishek Patel, has been suspended after an inquiry into the alleged AK-47 firing during violent protests in Bihar's Siwan district over the NEET paper leak issue.

The action came after a video showing Patel allegedly firing towards a crowd during the protest went viral. Authorities launched a probe following the footage, and the officer was suspended after the investigation.

ALSO READ: CRPF Confirms RAF Used Pellet Guns During July 20 CJP Protest; Probe Underway

Violence During NEET Protest

The incident took place on July 25, when students held demonstrations in Siwan as part of a statewide bandh called against alleged NEET question paper leaks and police action against protesting students.

According to police, some disruptive elements entered the protest and clashes broke out. Protesters allegedly vandalised property and pelted stones at security personnel. Police used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, while firing from an AK-47 during the incident also came under scrutiny.

The violence left several police personnel injured, including Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha and Nagar police station in-charge Avinash Kumar. Around 30 police personnel were reportedly injured during the clashes.

Three FIRs Filed, 300 People Booked

Following the violence, police registered three FIRs in connection with the incident.

Around 100 people have been named as accused, while cases have also been registered against nearly 200 unidentified persons. Police have launched raids to identify and arrest those involved in the violence.

Around 25 accused persons have reportedly been sent to jail after medical examination at Sadar Hospital in Siwan.

ALSO READ: BJP Leader Files FIR Against Bengali Actor Sreelekha Mitra Over PM Modi Caricature At Kolkata Protest

Three Protesters Injured In Firing

During the clashes, three protesters sustained bullet injuries and are undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Patna, according to officials.

Earlier, Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav had alleged that police opened fire on students during the Siwan protest and questioned the use of force against demonstrators. 

Police had maintained that the situation turned violent after clashes between protesters and security personnel and that action was taken to restore law and order. The authenticity and circumstances surrounding the AK-47 firing video were examined before disciplinary action was taken against the SIT officer.

Frequently Asked Questions

What actions did authorities take following the violence?

Police registered three FIRs and booked around 300 people, including 100 named accused. Raids are ongoing to identify and arrest those involved, with 25 accused already sent to jail.

About the author Aryan Anand

Aryan Anand is a journalist with ABP News, a writer and storyteller driven by a passion for impactful narratives. He approaches journalism with curiosity, perspective, and a commitment to meaningful storytelling.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 11:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Siwan Bihar News NEET Protest Bihar NEET Protest
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