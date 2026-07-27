Bihar NEET Protest: SIT Officer Suspended Over AK-47 Firing In Siwan; 100 Named In FIR

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Three protesters suffered bullet injuries; 25 people were jailed.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) officer, Abhishek Patel, has been suspended after an inquiry into the alleged AK-47 firing during violent protests in Bihar's Siwan district over the NEET paper leak issue.

The action came after a video showing Patel allegedly firing towards a crowd during the protest went viral. Authorities launched a probe following the footage, and the officer was suspended after the investigation.

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Violence During NEET Protest

The incident took place on July 25, when students held demonstrations in Siwan as part of a statewide bandh called against alleged NEET question paper leaks and police action against protesting students.

According to police, some disruptive elements entered the protest and clashes broke out. Protesters allegedly vandalised property and pelted stones at security personnel. Police used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, while firing from an AK-47 during the incident also came under scrutiny.

The violence left several police personnel injured, including Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha and Nagar police station in-charge Avinash Kumar. Around 30 police personnel were reportedly injured during the clashes.

Three FIRs Filed, 300 People Booked

Following the violence, police registered three FIRs in connection with the incident.

Around 100 people have been named as accused, while cases have also been registered against nearly 200 unidentified persons. Police have launched raids to identify and arrest those involved in the violence.

Around 25 accused persons have reportedly been sent to jail after medical examination at Sadar Hospital in Siwan.

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Three Protesters Injured In Firing

During the clashes, three protesters sustained bullet injuries and are undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Patna, according to officials.

Earlier, Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav had alleged that police opened fire on students during the Siwan protest and questioned the use of force against demonstrators.

Police had maintained that the situation turned violent after clashes between protesters and security personnel and that action was taken to restore law and order. The authenticity and circumstances surrounding the AK-47 firing video were examined before disciplinary action was taken against the SIT officer.