Assam Floods: Army, Air Force Kept On Standby As Rivers Swell In Upper Assam

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Assam places Army, Air Force on standby for floods.

Persistent rainfall causes widespread flooding, cuts off many villages.

Authorities conduct rescue, relief operations, distributing essential aid.

The Assam government has placed the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force on standby as the flood situation continues to deteriorate across the Upper Assam districts of Sivasagar, Jorhat and Charaideo.

Relentless rainfall and rapidly rising river levels have inundated several villages, disrupted road connectivity and forced many families to leave their homes, prompting the state to strengthen its disaster response.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government is closely monitoring the evolving situation and remains fully prepared to deploy additional resources if required. As a precaution, the armed forces have been requested to stay ready to support large-scale rescue and evacuation operations should conditions worsen.

Government Steps Up Flood Response

In a post on X, Sarma said the state administration is keeping a close watch on the flood situation and has taken preventive measures to ensure a swift response if the crisis escalates.

To strengthen relief efforts, the chief minister has directed senior Cabinet ministers to visit the affected districts, assess the situation on the ground and oversee rescue and rehabilitation measures.

The ministers have also been instructed to work closely with district administrations and ensure timely assistance reaches every affected family.

Heavy Rain Leaves Villages Cut Off

Persistent heavy rainfall over the past several days has caused rivers and their tributaries to overflow, triggering widespread flooding across low-lying areas of Sivasagar, Jorhat and Charaideo.

Floodwaters have entered residential neighbourhoods, submerged large stretches of agricultural land and damaged roads, severely disrupting daily life. Several villages have been cut off after roads were inundated and embankments were breached.

The deteriorating conditions have also affected transportation and access to essential services in several parts of Upper Assam.

Rescue Operations Underway as Rain Persists

District administrations, supported by teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are continuing rescue and relief operations across the affected districts.

Authorities have opened relief camps for displaced residents and are distributing food, drinking water and other essential supplies to those impacted by the floods.

Officials have urged people living in vulnerable and low-lying areas to remain vigilant, follow official advisories and cooperate with rescue teams, as heavy rainfall is expected to continue in parts of Upper Assam and the flood situation remains under close watch.