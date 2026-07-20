The flood situation in Upper Assam is deteriorating due to relentless rainfall and rapidly rising river levels. This has led to inundated villages, disrupted road connectivity, and displaced families across several districts.
Assam Floods: Army, Air Force Kept On Standby As Rivers Swell In Upper Assam
Assam government has intensified its flood response as relentless rainfall inundates villages across Sivasagar, Jorhat and Charaideo, prompting authorities to keep the armed forces on standby.
- Assam places Army, Air Force on standby for floods.
- Persistent rainfall causes widespread flooding, cuts off many villages.
- Authorities conduct rescue, relief operations, distributing essential aid.
The Assam government has placed the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force on standby as the flood situation continues to deteriorate across the Upper Assam districts of Sivasagar, Jorhat and Charaideo.
Relentless rainfall and rapidly rising river levels have inundated several villages, disrupted road connectivity and forced many families to leave their homes, prompting the state to strengthen its disaster response.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government is closely monitoring the evolving situation and remains fully prepared to deploy additional resources if required. As a precaution, the armed forces have been requested to stay ready to support large-scale rescue and evacuation operations should conditions worsen.
Government Steps Up Flood Response
In a post on X, Sarma said the state administration is keeping a close watch on the flood situation and has taken preventive measures to ensure a swift response if the crisis escalates.
To strengthen relief efforts, the chief minister has directed senior Cabinet ministers to visit the affected districts, assess the situation on the ground and oversee rescue and rehabilitation measures.
The ministers have also been instructed to work closely with district administrations and ensure timely assistance reaches every affected family.
Heavy Rain Leaves Villages Cut Off
Persistent heavy rainfall over the past several days has caused rivers and their tributaries to overflow, triggering widespread flooding across low-lying areas of Sivasagar, Jorhat and Charaideo.
Floodwaters have entered residential neighbourhoods, submerged large stretches of agricultural land and damaged roads, severely disrupting daily life. Several villages have been cut off after roads were inundated and embankments were breached.
The deteriorating conditions have also affected transportation and access to essential services in several parts of Upper Assam.
Rescue Operations Underway as Rain Persists
District administrations, supported by teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are continuing rescue and relief operations across the affected districts.
Authorities have opened relief camps for displaced residents and are distributing food, drinking water and other essential supplies to those impacted by the floods.
Officials have urged people living in vulnerable and low-lying areas to remain vigilant, follow official advisories and cooperate with rescue teams, as heavy rainfall is expected to continue in parts of Upper Assam and the flood situation remains under close watch.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current flood situation in Upper Assam?
Which districts in Upper Assam are most affected by the floods?
The flood situation is worsening across the Upper Assam districts of Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Charaideo. These areas are experiencing widespread flooding, submerged agricultural land, and damaged roads.
What measures is the Assam government taking to address the flood?
The Assam government has placed the Indian Army and IAF on standby and is closely monitoring the situation. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed Cabinet ministers to oversee rescue and rehabilitation efforts in affected districts.
Are rescue operations currently underway in the affected areas?
Yes, district administrations, supported by SDRF and NDRF teams, are conducting rescue and relief operations. Relief camps have been opened, and essential supplies are being distributed to displaced residents.