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HomeCitiesMadani Defends Jihad In Freedom Struggle, Alleges Targeting Of Muslims

Madani Defends Jihad In Freedom Struggle, Alleges Targeting Of Muslims

Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani said jihad was a duty against colonial rule during India's freedom movement and alleged growing discrimination against Muslims.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • At a meeting, Madani asserted Muslim freedom struggle contributions.
  • He alleged governments harm Muslims, demolish mosques, perpetrate riots.
  • Madani urged love, harmony, citing Jamiat's humanitarian relief efforts.

New Delhi: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind national president Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, while addressing the Uttarakhand state executive meeting in Haridwar’s Piran Kaliyar area, made strong remarks on social harmony, democratic values, religious freedom, and issues of national importance.

The meeting was attended by a large gathering of ulema, huffaz, and members of the Muslim community.

During his address as the chief guest, Maulana Syed Arshad Madani said, “In 1803, when our country was under slavery, the message of jihad was given for the country’s independence. To free the country, that is, to remove the chains of slavery from the neck, it is every Muslim’s duty to do jihad. This is a teaching that has come from madrasas, and whoever does not know this is ignorant.”

He further spoke on multiple issues, highlighting the role of Muslims and mosques in India’s freedom movement. He said that in the present time, the government is demolishing mosques and that post-independence governments have allegedly caused harm to Muslims. He also alleged that governments have kept Muslims entangled in riots and that, in the current situation, the government is not only against Muslims but also against Islam. He claimed that religious places are being demolished using bulldozers.

Madani stated that Muslims have made significant contributions to the country’s independence and development, and emphasised that India can only function through love and harmony.

He said that mosques and madrasas are being demolished and that incidents of mob lynching against Muslims are taking place. He questioned what Muslims have given to the country and what they are receiving in return, and urged people to abandon the politics of hatred and strengthen the politics of love.

He further said that only love and compassion can sustain the nation, adding that those who live with affection towards others remain loyal to the country. He added that if this is not followed, such people cannot be considered loyal to the nation.

Referring to humanitarian efforts, he said that during floods in Bengal, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind provided food to both Hindus and Muslims alike. He also mentioned incidents of violence in Delhi, claiming that Muslims helped save lives by offering assistance without asking about anyone’s religion. He questioned whether such people could be called traitors.

The meeting concluded with discussions on community welfare, education, and social unity, where several religious leaders reiterated calls for peace and coexistence.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Breaking: Prashant Kishor Meets Bharat Tiwari's Family Ahead of Mahapanchayat in Bhojpur

Frequently Asked Questions

Who spoke at the Uttarakhand state executive meeting in Haridwar?

Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, the national president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, delivered remarks at the meeting in Haridwar. He addressed issues of social harmony and religious freedom.

What historical message did Maulana Madani refer to regarding India's independence?

He mentioned that in 1803, a message of jihad was given for India's independence from slavery. He stated that freeing the country is every Muslim's duty, a teaching from madrasas.

What are some of Maulana Madani's allegations against current and past governments?

He alleged that governments have demolished mosques and entangled Muslims in riots. He also claimed the current government is against Muslims and Islam, using bulldozers to demolish religious places.

Published at : 24 Jun 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Muslim Community Uttarakhand News Arshad Madani
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