Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities‘If Not In Ram’s Name, Then Allah’s...?’ Aparna Yadav’s Remarks At Bhadohi Hindu Meet Spark Row

‘If Not In Ram’s Name, Then Allah’s...?’ Aparna Yadav’s Remarks At Bhadohi Hindu Meet Spark Row

She criticised opposition to this, citing India as "Ram's country," and urged Hindu unity, referencing alleged atrocities and advocating for self-defense.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 08:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission vice-chairperson Aparna Bisht Yadav delivered a charged speech invoking Hindutva and Lord Ram, triggering a political controversy. Questioning the criticism over naming welfare schemes after Ram, she asked whether, in “Ram’s country”, schemes should run in Ram’s name or in Allah’s.

Her remarks, at Virat Hindu Sammelan in Bhadohi district, came amid political sparring over proposals linked to renaming the MGNREGA scheme after Lord Ram, a move being strongly opposed by the Opposition, which has criticised changes to the legislation.

Attack on Opposition Over Ram-Named Schemes

Taking aim at Opposition parties, Yadav defended naming policies after Lord Ram, saying Ram is an ideal and that this is “Ram Yug”, making such nomenclature natural. She said objections to invoking Ram’s name in schemes and policies were misplaced.

She added that debates around the issue should be seen in the context of cultural identity, reiterating her support for the government’s position as the Opposition continued to protest the changes.

Remarks on Hindu Unity and Security

During the address, Yadav also referred to alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and Pakistan, calling for unity within the Hindu community. She said Hindus must remain organised and vigilant, adding that if taking up arms became necessary to protect the community, they should not hesitate.

Urging people to strengthen society, she echoed slogans associated with the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, including “ek rahenge toh safe rahenge” and “batenge toh katenge”, saying such messages should be taken seriously.

Yadav’s comments have intensified political reactions, with her statements linked to the debate around the recently passed ‘Jai Ram Ji’ Bill and amendments to the MGNREGA legislation by the Modi government, which continue to draw criticism from the Opposition.

Input By : Rohit Gupta
Published at : 20 Dec 2025 08:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aparna Yadav G RAM G Bill
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘They'll Make Assam Part Of East Pakistan': PM Modi’s Explosive Charge Against Congress In Guwahati
‘They'll Make Assam Part Of East Pakistan': PM Modi’s Explosive Charge Against Congress In Guwahati
Cricket
India Squad For IND-NZ T20Is: Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh Return
India Squad For IND-NZ T20Is: Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh Return
World
Bangladesh Bids Farewell To Sharif Osman Hadi, Historic Turnout Reported Amid Tight Security
Bangladesh Bids Farewell To Sharif Osman Hadi, Historic Turnout Reported Amid Tight Security
India
PM Modi’s Helicopter Returns To Kolkata After Dense Fog Disrupts Landing In Bengal's Taherpur
PM Modi’s Helicopter Returns To Kolkata After Dense Fog Disrupts Landing In Bengal's Taherpur
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Turns Into Gas Chamber as Dense Fog and AQI Above 400 Choke NCR
Breaking News: Telangana Sarpanch Dresses as Bear to Chase Away Monkeys, Viral Video Sparks Buzz
Weather Alert: Severe Cold, Very Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Disrupt Life in Delhi-NCR
Breaking Update: Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Paralyse Delhi-NCR, Flights Cancelled
Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Severe Air Pollution Grip Delhi-NCR, Visibility Drops Sharply
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget