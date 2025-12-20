‘If Not In Ram’s Name, Then Allah’s...?’ Aparna Yadav’s Remarks At Bhadohi Hindu Meet Spark Row

Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission vice-chairperson Aparna Bisht Yadav delivered a charged speech invoking Hindutva and Lord Ram, triggering a political controversy. Questioning the criticism over naming welfare schemes after Ram, she asked whether, in “Ram’s country”, schemes should run in Ram’s name or in Allah’s.

Her remarks, at Virat Hindu Sammelan in Bhadohi district, came amid political sparring over proposals linked to renaming the MGNREGA scheme after Lord Ram, a move being strongly opposed by the Opposition, which has criticised changes to the legislation.

Attack on Opposition Over Ram-Named Schemes

Taking aim at Opposition parties, Yadav defended naming policies after Lord Ram, saying Ram is an ideal and that this is “Ram Yug”, making such nomenclature natural. She said objections to invoking Ram’s name in schemes and policies were misplaced.

She added that debates around the issue should be seen in the context of cultural identity, reiterating her support for the government’s position as the Opposition continued to protest the changes.

Remarks on Hindu Unity and Security

During the address, Yadav also referred to alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and Pakistan, calling for unity within the Hindu community. She said Hindus must remain organised and vigilant, adding that if taking up arms became necessary to protect the community, they should not hesitate.

Urging people to strengthen society, she echoed slogans associated with the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, including “ek rahenge toh safe rahenge” and “batenge toh katenge”, saying such messages should be taken seriously.

Yadav’s comments have intensified political reactions, with her statements linked to the debate around the recently passed ‘Jai Ram Ji’ Bill and amendments to the MGNREGA legislation by the Modi government, which continue to draw criticism from the Opposition.