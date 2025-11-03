Andhra Pradesh To Seal Rs 9.8 Lakh Crore Investments With 410 MoUs At CII Partnership Summit

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced that 410 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth a massive ₹9.8 lakh crore are set to be inked at the upcoming Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit on November 14 and 15 in Visakhapatnam. The agreements are expected to generate around 7.5 lakh jobs across the state, with officials describing the event as a “three-way partnership between the people, the government, and industry.”

IT Minister Nara Lokesh described the summit as a catalyst for inclusive growth and a major step towards achieving the state’s vision of creating 20 lakh jobs. He said the event would showcase Andhra Pradesh’s focus on decentralised development and innovation-led growth across all districts.

Unveiling the summit’s tagline, “Companies that choose speed, choose Andhra Pradesh,” Lokesh underscored that every investment commitment was ultimately about empowering the state’s youth.

“This Summit is a partnership among our people, our government, and forward-looking corporates. Every MoU is a commitment to the dreams of our youth. Choose AP means choosing speed, trust, and opportunity grounded in Telugu pride and built for global leadership,” Lokesh said.

Andhra Govt's Mega Investment Push and Global Participation

The two-day summit is expected to attract 300 overseas delegates from 45 countries, including G20 member nations, and feature 72 international speakers. Among the dignitaries likely to attend are Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Aviation Minister Ram Naidu, Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi, and Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dr. Jitendra Singh.

Officials said foundation stones for projects worth ₹2.7 lakh crore, generating 2.5 lakh jobs, will also be laid during the event. The summit will include 48 sessions, comprising plenary, technical, standalone, and state-specific discussions.

The CII Partnership Summit is being positioned as a platform to bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and the people of Andhra Pradesh to co-create infrastructure, jobs, and innovation capacity. Each project, according to officials, is tied to measurable outcomes in skills, employment, and entrepreneurship—linking investor confidence directly to public aspirations.

16 Months of Investment Momentum

Highlighting key achievements over the past 16 months, Lokesh cited major investments that have already begun reshaping the state’s industrial landscape:

ArcelorMittal: India’s largest greenfield steel plant worth ₹1.5 lakh crore, with approvals fast-tracked within 14 months.

Google: Around ₹15 billion investment for a data and AI hub in Visakhapatnam—one of India’s biggest FDI commitments in the tech sector.

BPCL: Refinery project valued at ₹1 lakh crore.

NTPC: Green hydrogen hub worth ₹1.65 lakh crore.

Five of India’s top ten solar manufacturers have chosen Andhra Pradesh for expansion.

Nara Lokesh Reveals Why Companies Choose Andhra Pradesh

During his media address, Lokesh listed the reasons that make Andhra Pradesh a preferred destination for investors:

Speed: Fastest transition from proposal to project implementation, backed by a single-window clearance system.

Leadership: Governance under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, with a track record of world-class infrastructure delivery.

Centre Alignment: Constructive partnership with the Union Government promoting reforms and competitiveness.

Best Talent: A young and highly trainable workforce attracting IT giants such as TCS and Cognisant.

World-Class Infrastructure: Reliable logistics, power, and connectivity that have drawn projects like Google’s Vizag AI hub.

Scenic Potential: The state aims to add 50,000 hotel keys by 2029, banking on its scenic beauty and tourism opportunities.

Andhra Pradesh is now pushing to build leadership across renewable energy, semiconductors, electronics, steel, ports, agri-tech, drones, AI, and quantum technologies. The government emphasised that its decentralised development model ensures every district contributes to—and benefits from—the state’s economic growth.