Amritsar Protest: Sikh Groups Demand Justice Over Missing 328 Sacred Guru Granth Sahib Saroops

Sikh organisations in Amritsar have once again expressed strong anger over the disappearance of 328 sacred ‘saroops’ of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, calling it a grave and unresolved issue. Leaders said that despite an official inquiry confirming the disappearance nearly five years ago, no arrests have been made so far. Protesters gathered outside the Police Commissioner’s office, demanding immediate action against those responsible and the withdrawal of what they described as false cases against Sikh leaders involved in earlier protests.

Protest Over Missing Sacred Saroops

Members of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satikar Committee and other Sikh groups staged a demonstration outside the Police Commissioner’s office in Amritsar. A memorandum addressed to the Police Commissioner was submitted to DCP Ravinder Pal Singh.

Speaking to the media, Sikh leaders said that an inquiry ordered by Akal Takht Sahib in 2020, conducted under the supervision of Dr Ishwar Singh, had confirmed the disappearance of 328 sacred saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. However, they alleged that despite the findings, no accused have been arrested to date.

The protesters recalled that Sikh leaders, including members associated with Damdami Taksal, had held a prolonged peaceful protest outside Teja Singh Samundari Hall over the issue. They alleged that on the 41st day of the protest, a task force of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee used force against demonstrators.

According to the organisations, several protesters were injured and their turbans were disrespected during the action. They further alleged that instead of taking action against the accused, cases were registered against Sikh protesters, including FIRs numbered 177 and 296. The groups claimed these cases were filed nearly five years after High Court directions, yet no arrests have been made in the original matter.

Warning Of Larger Agitation

Sikh organisations demanded the immediate withdrawal of what they called false cases against innocent Sikh leaders and sought arrests under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. They warned that if police inaction continued, a large-scale agitation would be launched after the conclusion of Shaheedi Diwas events, adding that the protest would continue until justice is delivered.