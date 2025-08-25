Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesAmeet Satam Becomes BJP's New Mumbai Chief Ahead Of BMC Polls. Who Is He?

Ameet Satam Becomes BJP's New Mumbai Chief Ahead Of BMC Polls. Who Is He?

Before entering politics, Satam worked as an HR professional at Tata Teleservices. In 2004, he quit his corporate job to pursue politics, inspired by spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 01:04 PM (IST)
Three-term MLA Ameet Satam has been appointed as the new president of the Mumbai BJP unit, Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan announced on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The appointment comes ahead of the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, expected later this year. Fadnavis said Satam has a strong understanding of Mumbai’s civic issues and has effectively represented the BJP’s position in the Assembly and other forums.

Who Is Ameet Satam?

Ameet Satam, 49, is a three-term BJP MLA representing Andheri West since 2014. Born on August 15, 1976, in Mumbai, Satam holds a BA in Political Science and Sociology from Mumbai University and an MMS (Personnel) from Mahatma Gandhi Mission’s Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.

Before entering politics, Satam worked as an HR professional at Tata Teleservices. In 2004, he quit his corporate job to pursue politics, inspired by spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Hat-Trick of Wins in Andheri West

Satam broke Congress leader Ashok Jadhav’s hold on the Andheri West seat during the 2014 Modi wave. He defeated Jadhav by 24,000 votes in 2014, retained the seat in 2019 with a margin of 18,962 votes, and in 2024, secured his third consecutive win by 19,599 votes, polling 84,981 votes.

As an MLA, Satam has championed civic development projects in his constituency, including the beautification and safety of Juhu Beach. Married to Shweta Satam, he is known for his assertive approach to city issues and is seen as a key strategist for the BJP’s BMC comeback bid.

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 01:04 PM (IST)
Mumbai News Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam Ameet Satam Profile
