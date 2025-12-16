Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'Women Can't Claim Maintenance...': What Allahabad HC Said On Live-In Relationship

'Women Can't Claim Maintenance...': What Allahabad HC Said On Live-In Relationship

Allahabad HC rules woman cannot seek Section 125 CrPC maintenance from partner if first marriage remains legally valid.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 10:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has ruled that a woman cannot claim maintenance under Section 125 of criminal procedure code from a partner with whom she lived if the first marriage is not resolved.

The woman had moved the high court against the order of a district court which too had refused to grant maintenance. "Even assuming a marriage ceremony was performed, the same would be void as the applicant's earlier marital tie continued to subsist. Thus, she cannot claim maintenance under Section 125 CrPC based on a long standing relationship," the high court said.

A bench of Justice Madan Pal Singh, while refusing to grant maintenance, observed, "If such a practice is permitted in society, where a woman continues to remain legally married to one man, yet resides with another without obtaining dissolution of the first marriage, and thereafter seeks maintenance from the latter, the very object and sanctity of Section 125 CrPC would stand diluted and the institution of marriage would lose its legal and social integrity."

Dismissing the revision petition, the court observed, "This court is of the view that although the revisionist resided with the opposite party for nearly 10 years and the relationship may appear akin to marriage, yet such cohabitation does not confer the legal status of a wife under Section 125 CrPC."

Earlier the counsel for the woman had contended that her name is recorded as wife of the person with whom she lived in her official documents including Aadhaar card and passport, and she has been socially acknowledged as his spouse.

It is submitted that later on, the man, along with his sons, subjected the woman to cruelty and harassment and deserted her and denied entry to the matrimonial home in March 2018, compelling her to file an application under Section 125 CrPC seeking maintenance.

The court in its judgement dated December 8 held that the woman does not fall within the ambit of a legally wedded wife for the purpose of Section 125 CrPC and therefore, her maintenance application was rightly rejected.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 16 Dec 2025 10:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
High Court CrPC Live-In Relationship
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Car Diplomacy' Draws Attention As Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Drives PM Modi In His Vehicle
'Car Diplomacy' Draws Attention As Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Drives PM Modi In His Vehicle
Cities
India Lost On First Day Of Op Sindoor, Jets Shot Down: Ex-Maharashtra CM Sparks Row
India Lost On First Day Of Op Sindoor, Jets Shot Down: Ex-Maharashtra CM Sparks Row
Cities
‘He Married A Christian’: Bondi Beach Attacker Sajid Akram’s Hyderabad Family Cut Ties Decades Ago
‘He Married A Christian’: Bondi Beach Attacker Sajid Akram’s Hyderabad Family Cut Ties Decades Ago
News
Nightclub Tragedy: 2-Day Transit Remand Granted, Luthra Brothers To Be Taken To Goa
Nightclub Tragedy: 2-Day Transit Remand Granted, Luthra Brothers To Be Taken To Goa
Advertisement

Videos

National Herald Case: Rouse Avenue Court Declines to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet in National Herald Case
VBG Ramji Bill: Opposition Registers Strong Objection to Introduction of VBG Ramji Bill in Parliament
Court Refuses to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet, Big Relief for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi
CM Nitish Kumar: Controversy Erupts Over Nitish Kumar’s Viral Video During Appointment Event in Bihar
Maharashtra Politics: BMC Election Dates Announced, Alliance Talks Intensify in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget