Complaint Filed Against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Pulling Woman's Hijab; Zero FIR Sought

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar landed in controversy on Monday, December 15, 2025, after allegedly pulling the veil of a newly appointed AYUSH doctor, Nusrat Parveen, during an official event. Following the incident, Bengaluru-based advocate Owaiz Hussain S filed a complaint seeking the registration of a zero FIR and legal action against the Chief Minister.

In his complaint, the lawyer has levelled serious allegations against Nitish Kumar, including sexual harassment, non-consensual physical contact, outraging the modesty of a woman, public humiliation, and violation of religious dignity. The complaint states that the alleged act has caused grave harm to the dignity of the woman involved.

Complaint Over Hijab Removal Sparks Legal Demand

According to the complaint, a video of the incident circulated widely on social media and was viewed in Bengaluru as well. The complainant claimed that the footage not only undermines the dignity of the woman doctor but also insults the dignity of women at large.

The complaint has been submitted to multiple authorities, including the Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police of Karnataka, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, the Chairpersons of the Karnataka State Women’s Commission, Karnataka State Human Rights Commission, National Commission for Women (NCW), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Karnataka State Minority Commission, and the Secretary of the Karnataka Government’s Women and Child Development Department.

Demand for Zero FIR, No Official Response Yet

Calling the matter serious, the complainant has demanded the registration of a zero FIR, a fair investigation, and appropriate legal action under the law. As of now, no official response has been issued by the concerned authorities regarding the complaint.

What Exactly Happened at the Appointment Event

The controversy stems from an event held under the Secretariat Samvad programme, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar distributed appointment letters to over 1,000 newly recruited AYUSH doctors. These included 685 Ayurveda, 393 Homeopathy, and 205 Unani practitioners. Out of them, 10 candidates received their appointment letters directly from the Chief Minister on stage, while the rest were given letters through an online process.

When doctor Nusrat Parveen came on stage to receive her appointment letter, Nitish Kumar reportedly expressed displeasure and asked, “What is this?” before removing her hijab. A visibly shaken doctor was immediately moved aside by an official present at the venue. During the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who was standing beside the Chief Minister, was seen pulling his sleeve in an apparent attempt to stop him.