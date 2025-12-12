All Amritsar Schools Closed After Multiple Bomb Threats, Students Evacuated

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesAll Amritsar Schools Closed After Multiple Bomb Threats, Students Evacuated

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amritsar, Dec 12 (PTI) Several schools here received bomb threat emails on Friday, triggering the evacuation of students and prompting the authorities to launch anti-sabotage checks.

Panic-stricken parents rushed to schools to pick up their children while the district administration ordered the closure of all schools across Amritsar.

"Some schools across the city and rural belt have received a suspicious email. A Gazetted Officer is deployed at each school and anti-sabotage checks are underway. The Cyber Police Station is tracking on a war footing the source of the mail," Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said in a statement.

In the past, a few students were found responsible for such "mischief". There is no need to panic as police are fully alert, the officer said.

Earlier, a local DAV Public School student was detained for sending a bomb threat email to his school. He was let off after he and his parents submitted a written apology. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Amritsar PUNJAB
