HomeCitiesAkhilesh Yadav Jumps Barricades As INDIA Bloc MPs’ Protest March To Election Commission Is Blocked

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav jumps police barricades as INDIA bloc MPs protest alleged voter fraud in Bihar; police block march citing lack of permission.

By : ANI | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 02:22 PM (IST)

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday was seen jumping over barricades as Delhi Police stopped the INDIA bloc MPs from marching to the Election Commission's office in protest of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "voter fraud" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister could be seen climbing over the barricades, installed by the police to block the protesting MPs. Akhilesh Yadav jumped to the other side to continue the protest.

"They are using the police to stop us," Akhilesh Yadav shouted after crossing the barricades. Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said that the police are "arresting" the MPs trying to march toward the Election Commission's office at Nirvachan Sadan.

"We are not being allowed to meet the Election Commission. More than 300 MPs from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are marching here. Police are arresting the MPs here and not allowing us to meet the EC," Syed Naseer Hussain said.

Senior INDIA bloc leaders- Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP SCP chief Sharad Pawar also joined the protest. The protest march began from the Makar Dwar of the Parliament under the leadership of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The MPs began their march to urge the EC to address their concerns on the alleged "voter theft"
The MPs were raising slogans of "vote chor" as they marched towards the office of the poll body at Nirvachan Sadan.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav who was part of the protest march said, "Questions are being raised on our democracy. In UP, by-elections were held on 10 Vidhan Sabha seats; not only were votes stolen, but booths were captured. Why didn't the Election Commission take action against the officers who were working on orders of the state government."

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has said that the Opposition MPs have sought no permission for the march. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 01:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Elections Syed Naseer Hussain Voter Fraud RAHUL GANDHI AKhilesh Yadav INDIA Bloc Protest Election Commission March
