Akasa Air Pune-Bengaluru Flight Hit By Snag Before Departure; Airline Deplanes Passengers

Mumbai, Jan 13 ( PTI) Akasa Air deplaned passengers from a Bengaluru-bound flight at the Pune airport on Tuesday morning due to a technical glitch in the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, and the airline said the flight has now been rescheduled.

The passengers were seated in the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for nearly one-and-a-half hours before they were deplaned, one of the passengers who was on the flight told PTI.

The flight was scheduled to depart from Pune at 8.50 am, and boarding had started around 8.10 am.

"Akasa Air Bangalore-bound flight -- QP1312-- from Pune on January 13 is held up at Pune airport.

"Passengers had boarded the aircraft and the flight was getting ready for departure when a technical issue was reported in the aircraft at the last minute. Later, all the passengers were deplaned," the passenger said.

In a communication to the passengers, Akasa Air said the flight QIP 1312 was delayed due to operational reasons and added that the flight will now depart at 1.15 pm.

Akasa Air later issued a statement, admitting the delay in flight due to technical reasons.

"Akasa Air flight QP1312, scheduled to operate from Pune to Bengaluru on January 13 has been delayed due to technical reasons.

The aircraft is currently undergoing inspection, and the flight is now scheduled to depart at 1315 hrs, the airline said.

It further said that the affected passengers have also been offered the option to reschedule on an evening flight, while the refund process has been initiated for those who have opted for it.

