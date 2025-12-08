Akal Takht Orders Seva As Tankhah After Valtoha Apologises For ‘Abusive Remarks’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A meeting of the five Singh Sahibs was held today at Sri Akal Takht Sahib, where several important decisions were announced, including action against former Akali leader Virsa Singh Valtoha, who has been officially declared a Tankhahiyā (guilty of religious misconduct).

Addressing the congregation from the Akal Takht, Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj said that Valtoha had used abusive language in October 2024 against individuals holding top positions in the Panth. He was asked whether he admitted his mistake, to which Valtoha accepted responsibility and offered an apology.

Know The Tankhah Announced

Following this, the Jathedar announced the prescribed tankhah (religious punishment):

Valtoha must wash utensils in the langar hall of Sri Harmandir Sahib for one hour and then serve the sangat by washing their feet for another hour.

He will also perform two days of utensil washing and langar service at Tarn Taran Sahib.

At Sri Kesgarh Sahib, he must serve for an hour and clean the couplies (utensils).

For 11 days, he must recite Chaupai Sahib and Ramkali Ki Vaar in addition to his routine prayers.

After completing the assigned service, Valtoha must offer ₹1,100 worth of Karah Prasad and deposit ₹1,100 in the Guru’s Golak, praying for forgiveness.