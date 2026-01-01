Why PM Modi Always Wears Black Thread On His Wrist? Know Tradition And Belief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today ranks among the world’s most prominent leaders, with global attention closely tracking his speeches, attire and lifestyle. But have you ever noticed that for decades, he has worn a simple black thread on his right wrist?

Despite being one of the most influential and popular leaders in the world, often seen wearing expensive watches or formal attire, why does the Prime Minister attach such importance to this modest thread? The belief and spiritual reasoning behind it continue to draw curiosity.

The Blessing Of Maa Amba: From Vadnagar to Delhi

The first link to this belief traces back to Vadnagar in Gujarat, the Prime Minister’s birthplace. The temple of Maa Amba (Maa Varahi) is a major centre of faith for the Modi family. From a young age, Narendra Modi has been a devoted worshipper of Shakti.

According to religious experts, the black thread is not considered ordinary. It is said to be consecrated with sacred mantras on specific occasions, particularly during Navratri. It is believed to carry the spiritual energy of Maa Shakti.

The Prime Minister is said to wear the thread as prasad and as a protective talisman, symbolising his cultural roots and spiritual commitment.

Black Colour's Significance

While some dismiss the practice as superstition, both ancient Indian texts and modern psychology attach significance to colours.

Negative energy: From a physical perspective, black absorbs heat and light. Spiritually, it is believed to absorb negative vibrations and ward off the evil eye.

Aura protection: Given that the Prime Minister interacts with thousands of people daily, tantric beliefs suggest that the black thread helps protect one’s aura, maintaining mental focus and stability.

According to those familiar with the practice, Prime Minister Modi does not change the thread at will. It is reportedly changed only twice a year, during Chaitra Navratri and Sharadiya Navratri.

For decades, he has observed a strict nine-day fast during Navratri. It is believed that during these periods of intense spiritual discipline, when the mind and body are at their peak spiritual state, he dons a newly consecrated thread from the temple. The thread is thus seen as a symbol of spiritual discipline and unwavering resolve.

Astrological Beliefs: Influence of Saturn and Rahu?

Astrologers link the black thread to planetary beliefs as well:

Saturn’s influence: Black is associated with Shani (Saturn), the planet of discipline, justice and karma. Modi’s strict, disciplined work ethic is often linked to Saturn’s favourable influence.

Protection from unseen challenges: In politics and diplomacy, hidden challenges are common. It is believed that a consecrated black thread helps reduce the adverse effects of shadow planets like Rahu.

A Blend of Modern Leadership and Ancient Tradition

In the era of Digital India, the Prime Minister’s black thread is often seen as symbolising “heritage with development”. It conveys the message that one can embrace modernity while remaining rooted in ancient cultural traditions.

For him, it is not a matter of personal branding, but an integral part of his spiritual identity.

(Disclaimer: The information presented here is based on beliefs and available accounts. This article does not independently verify or endorse these claims. Readers are advised to consult relevant experts before following any belief or practice.)