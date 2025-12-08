Congress Suspends Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu After ‘Rs 500-Crore Suitcase’ Remark

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesPunjabCongress Suspends Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu After ‘Rs 500-Crore Suitcase’ Remark

Kaur suggested that her husband, Navjot Singh Sidhu, would only consider returning to active politics if the Congress projected him as its chief ministerial candidate for the 2027 Assembly Polls.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 07:31 PM (IST)
Congress has suspended Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu with immediate effect, just hours after she alleged that becoming chief minister in the state requires a “Rs 500-crore suitcase”. Her remark, made after a meeting with Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, sparked sharp reactions from the BJP and AAP and created significant unease within the Congress, ultimately leading to her suspension.

The Comment That Sparked Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s Suspension

Navjot Kaur Sidhu suggested that her husband, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, would only consider returning to active politics if the Congress projected him as its chief ministerial candidate for the 2027 Assembly elections, PTI reported. She also cast doubt on such a move, alleging intense infighting within the Punjab unit and claiming several leaders were already lobbying for the top post.

Her comments escalated when she said, “We do not have Rs 500 crore to sit in the chief minister’s chair,” alleging that those who can pay such sums secure the position. Kaur clarified that no one had directly asked them for money but insisted that “one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes CM”. She said the Sidhus speak for Punjab and promised that Navjot Singh Sidhu could deliver results without financial influence.

The remarks drew sharp political backlash. The Aam Aadmi Party called the claims an “explosive revelation”, saying they exposed the internal machinery behind Congress leadership decisions. AAP leaders demanded to know who allegedly pays such amounts, and who receives them.

The BJP launched an even stronger attack, terming the comments a direct indictment of the Congress high command. Leaders such as Sudhanshu Trivedi and Tarun Chugh accused the party of turning CM appointments into auctions, alleging the Congress was “neck deep in corruption”.

The statements caused visible unease within the Congress as well. Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa questioned the couple’s motives and accused them of weakening the party from within. He also asked whether Navjot Singh Sidhu should reveal who paid money when he was appointed state Congress chief.

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 07:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Navjot Kaur Sidhu Breaking News ABP Live Punjab Congress CONGRESS
