Ajit Pawar-IPS Officer Viral Video: Shiv Sena Minister Says 'Action Will Be Taken'

The viral video of NCP chief Ajit Pawar has stirred up a hornets' nest. It seems even allies from the Shiv Sena have turned against him for preventing a public officer from executing her duty. Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik on Friday said, "Action will be taken against those who do such things."

Maharashtra: On Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s viral video threatening a lady IPS officer, Minister Pratap Sarnaik says, "Action will be taken against those who do such things" pic.twitter.com/WlrS3SNRxl — IANS (@ians_india) September 5, 2025

The warning came after a video showing Ajit Pawar allegedly threatening an IPS officer over phone went viral. Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande, too, said: "The officer was being cautious as in these times of AI, anyone can pretend to be someone else... Whatever happened seems quite unfortunate."

The incident, which was recorded in Solapur's Karmala, showing the conversation between Ajit Pawar and woman DSP Anjali Krishna, is now viral on social media. However, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has rejected claims that Ajit Pawar tried to obstruct police work.

Party leaders, however, sought to defend Ajit Pawar. They said Ajit dada may have only rebuked the IPS officer to pacify party workers. "He didn't mean to halt the action. The clip is being misrepresented," NCP spokesperson Anand Paranjpe said.

What Did Ajit Pawar Say?

The clash began when Krishna reached Kurdu village in Madha taluka to take action on complaints of illegal murrum soil excavation being carried out for road construction. A few villagers opposed the action, insisting the excavation was done with gram panchayat permission, but they failed to produce any official documents.

During the standoff, NCP worker Baba Jagtap directly called Ajit Pawar and handed the phone to the officer. Pawar, identifying himself as "DCM Ajit Pawar", instructed her to stop the action. Krishna refused, saying he should call her directly if he wished to speak, and did not acknowledge his identity.

Annoyed, Pawar reportedly warned her, saying, "I shall take action against you. How dare you? You will at least recognise my face." He then switched to a video call, directing the officer to halt proceedings and speak with the tehsildar.