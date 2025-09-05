Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAjit Pawar-IPS Officer Viral Video: Shiv Sena Minister Says 'Action Will Be Taken'

Ajit Pawar-IPS Officer Viral Video: Shiv Sena Minister Says 'Action Will Be Taken'

A viral video shows NCP's Ajit Pawar allegedly threatening an IPS officer, Anjali Krishna, for investigating illegal soil excavation in Solapur.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 01:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The viral video of NCP chief Ajit Pawar has stirred up a hornets' nest. It seems even allies from the Shiv Sena have turned against him for preventing a public officer from executing her duty. Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik on Friday said, "Action will be taken against those who do such things."

The warning came after a video showing Ajit Pawar allegedly threatening an IPS officer over phone went viral. Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande, too, said: "The officer was being cautious as in these times of AI, anyone can pretend to be someone else... Whatever happened seems quite unfortunate."

The incident, which was recorded in Solapur's Karmala, showing the conversation between Ajit Pawar and woman DSP Anjali Krishna, is now viral on social media. However, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has rejected claims that Ajit Pawar tried to obstruct police work.

Party leaders, however, sought to defend Ajit Pawar. They said Ajit dada may have only rebuked the IPS officer to pacify party workers. "He didn't mean to halt the action. The clip is being misrepresented," NCP spokesperson Anand Paranjpe said.

What Did Ajit Pawar Say?

The clash began when Krishna reached Kurdu village in Madha taluka to take action on complaints of illegal murrum soil excavation being carried out for road construction. A few villagers opposed the action, insisting the excavation was done with gram panchayat permission, but they failed to produce any official documents.

During the standoff, NCP worker Baba Jagtap directly called Ajit Pawar and handed the phone to the officer. Pawar, identifying himself as "DCM Ajit Pawar", instructed her to stop the action. Krishna refused, saying he should call her directly if he wished to speak, and did not acknowledge his identity.

Annoyed, Pawar reportedly warned her, saying, "I shall take action against you. How dare you? You will at least recognise my face." He then switched to a video call, directing the officer to halt proceedings and speak with the tehsildar.

 

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 01:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Ajit Pawar-IPS Officer Viral Video: Shiv Sena Minister Says 'Action Will Be Taken'
Ajit Pawar-IPS Officer Viral Video: Shiv Sena Minister Says 'Action Will Be Taken'
Cities
'34 Human Bombs In Mumbai': Traffic Police Get Chilling Threat Ahead Of Anant Chaturdashi
'34 Human Bombs In Mumbai': Traffic Police Get Chilling Threat Ahead Of Anant Chaturdashi
Blog
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Movie Review
Inspector Zende Review: Even Manoj Bajpayee Can’t Rescue This Derailed Thriller
Inspector Zende Review: Even Manoj Bajpayee Can’t Rescue This Derailed Thriller
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget