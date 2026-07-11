Air India Flights To Shift To Jodhpur Airport's New Terminal From July 12. Here's What Changes!

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jodhpur Air India flights use new terminal July 12, 2026.

New terminal features 20 counters, security, six aerobridges.

Air India advises passengers arrive early for familiarization.

Travellers flying from Jodhpur have a key update to note. Air India on Saturday announced that all its flights operating from Jodhpur Airport will depart from the new terminal building starting July 12, 2026 (Sunday).

Passengers travelling on or after Sunday will need to report to the new terminal instead of the existing one.

Air India Operates Flights To Delhi And Mumbai

Air India currently operates flights from Jodhpur on two routes.

The airline runs 14 weekly flights between Jodhpur and Mumbai, and 12 weekly flights between Jodhpur and Delhi.

As Delhi and Mumbai are major Air India hubs, passengers travelling from Jodhpur can access connecting flights to several domestic and international destinations.

ALSO READ: Ghaziabad Horror: 7-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Under-Construction Mall; Rape-Murder Suspected

What The New Terminal Offers

The new terminal spans 23,342 square metres.

According to the airline, it features 20 check-in counters, which are expected to reduce waiting times for passengers. The terminal is also equipped with an advanced security screening system and a modern baggage handling system.

One of the key additions is six aerobridges, allowing passengers to board aircraft directly from the terminal without the need to travel by bus to the aircraft.

Air India Advises Passengers To Arrive Early

Air India has advised passengers to reach the airport a little earlier during the initial days of the transition.

The airline said passengers may need some extra time to familiarise themselves with the check-in and security procedures at the new terminal and urged them to plan accordingly to avoid any inconvenience or the risk of missing their flights.

From July 12, 2026, all Air India flights at Jodhpur Airport will operate from the new terminal. Passengers who have already booked their tickets are advised to check their flight details before leaving for the airport.

ALSO READ: AAP To Hold Sundarkand Recitation, Launch National Campaign On Ram Temple Donation Row