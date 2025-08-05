Air India Express Flight From Varanasi Diverted To Bengaluru Due To Heavy Rain In Hyderabad

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesAir India Express Flight From Varanasi Diverted To Bengaluru Due To Heavy Rain In Hyderabad

Amid heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, Air India Express flight IX 2834 from Varanasi was diverted to Bengaluru, where passengers safely deboarded.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 11:38 AM (IST)

An Air India Express flight en route from Varanasi to Hyderabad was diverted to Bengaluru on Monday evening after inclement weather disrupted landing operations at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Flight IX 2834, operated using a Boeing 737 Max 8, departed from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi at 2:55 p.m. and was expected to arrive in Hyderabad by 4:30 p.m.

However, heavy rainfall over Hyderabad reduced visibility, making landing unsafe, as per a report on The Hindu. The aircraft was rerouted to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, where all passengers were safely deboarded, according to airline officials.

Bengaluru-Kolkata Flight Returns Due To Technical Glitch 

In a separate incident on Sunday, another Air India Express flight—IX 2718 from Bengaluru to Kolkata—was forced to return mid-flight due to a technical issue. The Airbus A320 had been airborne for more than two hours before the crew decided to execute a precautionary landing at the Bengaluru airport. The aircraft circled to burn fuel and reduce landing weight before touching down safely, as reported by The Mint.

The airline has initiated a probe into the technical malfunction. While details regarding the number of passengers on board have not been released, an alternate flight was arranged to ferry them to Kolkata.

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 11:38 AM (IST)
Bengaluru Air India Hyderabad VARANASI
