AIIMS Bhopal Employee's Chain Snatched Inside Hospital Lift, Video Surfaces

HomeCitiesAIIMS Bhopal Employee's Chain Snatched Inside Hospital Lift, Video Surfaces

The victim, Varsha Soni, an attendant working in the gynaecology department, was alone in a lift located behind the blood bank during her duty hours.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 10:38 AM (IST)

A shocking robbery inside an elevator at AIIMS Bhopal has raised serious questions about security at the premier medical institute. The incident occurred on Sunday but came to public attention a day later after CCTV footage surfaced, sparking widespread concern.

The victim, Varsha Soni, an attendant working in the gynaecology department, was alone in a lift located behind the blood bank during her duty hours. CCTV visuals show a masked young man entering the elevator and casually engaging her in conversation, asking about the location of the ophthalmology department.

When the lift reached the third floor, the man stepped out briefly before suddenly turning back and attacking her. He tried to snatch her gold mangalsutra and pearl necklace. Soni resisted, but the attacker shoved her aside and fled towards the staircase. He managed to escape with the mangalsutra, while the pearl necklace snapped and fell to the floor.

No Security Personnel At Spot

Notably, there was no security personnel posted near the elevator at the time of the incident.

After the assault, the visibly shaken woman reportedly sat near the lift, crying and alone, until a security guard on routine rounds noticed her and alerted senior officials.

A written complaint has been submitted at the Baghsewania police station, though an FIR is yet to be registered. Initial inquiries suggest the accused escaped through the IPD gate, taking advantage of reduced security on a Sunday. Officials from the security agency said identifying the suspect has been challenging as his face was covered.

While minor thefts have been reported earlier on the AIIMS campus, this is the first known instance of chain snatching targeting a woman inside an elevator, an area generally considered secure and monitored.

The incident has also drawn attention to a broader trend in Bhopal. Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), offences such as chain, purse and mobile snatching have been reclassified. Earlier treated as robbery, punishable with 10 to 14 years in prison, these crimes now fall under “snatching,” carrying a maximum sentence of three years. Arrests are no longer mandatory and bail is easily granted.

Police data reflects the impact of this change. Snatching cases in Bhopal have risen sharply—from 39 cases in 2024 to more than 165 in 2025. According to official figures, every second street crime in the city is now related to snatching.

With the fear of strict punishment reduced, law enforcement officials say the deterrent effect has weakened, a shift that appears to be emboldening offenders and putting public safety at risk.

