AIADMK Begins General Council Meeting In Chennai To Map Assembly Poll Strategy

HomeCitiesAIADMK Begins General Council Meeting In Chennai To Map Assembly Poll Strategy

The focus of today's meeting is expected to be the poll strategy for the forthcoming Assembly elections, signalling the party's preparations for the contest.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai, Dec 10 (PTI) The general council and executive committee meetings of the opposition AIADMK commenced here on Wednesday.

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami, was accorded a grand welcome by enthusiastic party functionaries upon his arrival.

The focus of today's meeting is expected to be the poll strategy for the forthcoming Assembly elections, signalling the party's preparations for the contest.

Ahead of the executive council meeting, a formal announcement was made that Presidium Chairman A Tamilmagan Hussain was unwell and Munuswamy would lead the proceedings as the temporary presidium chairman for the day.

As many as 16 resolutions are likely to be passed during the meeting, which is being held at a popular marriage hall in Vanagaram, in the city. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
