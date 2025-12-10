Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesRajasthan Road Tragedy: 3 Dead As Bus Carrying Khatu Shyam Devotees Hits Truck

Rajasthan Road Tragedy: 3 Dead As Bus Carrying Khatu Shyam Devotees Hits Truck

Three passengers have died in the accident so far, while around a dozen-and-a-half passengers were seriously injured. Among them, seven are reported to be in critical condition.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 10:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A major road accident took place in Sikar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday when a sleeper bus collided with a truck near Fatehpur on the Jaipur–Bikaner National Highway. The impact severely damaged the front portion of the bus.

Rescue Operations Launched, Several Injured

Following information about the crash, police launched rescue operations and shifted the injured to hospital for treatment. Three passengers have died in the accident so far, while around a dozen-and-a-half passengers were seriously injured. Among them, seven are reported to be in critical condition.

Bus Carrying Pilgrims From Gujarat

According to available information, the passengers travelling in the sleeper bus were residents of Valsad, Gujarat. The group had come to Sikar to visit Khatu Shyam Ji after offering prayers at Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu. The bus was travelling from Bikaner to Jaipur, while the truck was moving from Jhunjhunu towards Bikaner, when the collision occurred.

Driver and Two Passengers Among the Dead

It has been reported that bus passenger Mayank and driver Kamlesh lost their lives in the crash. The identity of the third deceased is yet to be confirmed.

List of Injured and Hospital Referrals

Fifteen injured passengers, including Anant, Tushar, son of Arjun, Rajesh, son of Omprakash, Praveen, son of Babu Bhai, Ranjana, wife of Suresh Bhai, Mukta Ben, daughter of Shaitan Singh, Ashish, son of Ramlal, and Nilesh, son of Amit, have been referred to Sikar for further treatment.

Another 13 injured have been admitted to Fatehpur Hospital. These include Mahesh Bhai’s wife, Shaitan Singh, Ganga Ben, wife of Govind Bhai, Kanchan, Saket Pal, Ladu, son of Vishnu, Ramila, Ranjeet, Arjun, Sangeeta, Paritesh, Atul, Indu Ben, wife of Jeevan Bhai, and one other person.

Eyewitness Account Highlights Chaos

Recounting the incident, injured passenger Sheela said, “We were going to Khatushyamji. Most of the passengers were asleep. I was with my son.”

Also read
Published at : 10 Dec 2025 10:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Road Accident Rajasthan Road Accident Khatu Shyam #Rajasthan Bus Hits Truck In Rajasthan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
VIDEO: Pak Army Spokesperson Slammed For Winking At Journalist During Briefing On Imran Khan | WATCH
VIDEO: Pak Army Spokesperson Slammed For Winking At Journalist During Briefing On Imran Khan | WATCH
Cities
Co-Owner In Goa Nightclub Tragedy Arrested As Luthra Brothers Remain Untraceable
Co-Owner In Goa Nightclub Tragedy Arrested As Luthra Brothers Remain Untraceable
India
No Relief For Mehul Choksi As Belgium Court Rejects Appeal Against Extradition
No Relief For Mehul Choksi As Belgium Court Rejects Appeal Against Extradition
World
‘We Don’t Have A Moral Right’: Zelensky Rejects Territorial Concessions Despite Trump’s New Proposal
‘We Don’t Have A Moral Right’: Zelensky Rejects Territorial Concessions Despite Trump’s New Proposal
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Breaking: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting to Begin Shortly, PM Modi to Address MPs
Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget