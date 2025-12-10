Rajasthan Road Tragedy: 3 Dead As Bus Carrying Khatu Shyam Devotees Hits Truck

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A major road accident took place in Sikar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday when a sleeper bus collided with a truck near Fatehpur on the Jaipur–Bikaner National Highway. The impact severely damaged the front portion of the bus.

Rescue Operations Launched, Several Injured

Following information about the crash, police launched rescue operations and shifted the injured to hospital for treatment. Three passengers have died in the accident so far, while around a dozen-and-a-half passengers were seriously injured. Among them, seven are reported to be in critical condition.

Bus Carrying Pilgrims From Gujarat

According to available information, the passengers travelling in the sleeper bus were residents of Valsad, Gujarat. The group had come to Sikar to visit Khatu Shyam Ji after offering prayers at Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu. The bus was travelling from Bikaner to Jaipur, while the truck was moving from Jhunjhunu towards Bikaner, when the collision occurred.

Driver and Two Passengers Among the Dead

It has been reported that bus passenger Mayank and driver Kamlesh lost their lives in the crash. The identity of the third deceased is yet to be confirmed.

List of Injured and Hospital Referrals

Fifteen injured passengers, including Anant, Tushar, son of Arjun, Rajesh, son of Omprakash, Praveen, son of Babu Bhai, Ranjana, wife of Suresh Bhai, Mukta Ben, daughter of Shaitan Singh, Ashish, son of Ramlal, and Nilesh, son of Amit, have been referred to Sikar for further treatment.

Another 13 injured have been admitted to Fatehpur Hospital. These include Mahesh Bhai’s wife, Shaitan Singh, Ganga Ben, wife of Govind Bhai, Kanchan, Saket Pal, Ladu, son of Vishnu, Ramila, Ranjeet, Arjun, Sangeeta, Paritesh, Atul, Indu Ben, wife of Jeevan Bhai, and one other person.

Eyewitness Account Highlights Chaos

Recounting the incident, injured passenger Sheela said, “We were going to Khatushyamji. Most of the passengers were asleep. I was with my son.”