HomeCitiesAIADMK's Palaniswami Calls On VP Radhakrishnan In Delhi, Likely To Meet Amit Shah Amid Internal Crisis

AIADMK's Palaniswami met VP Radhakrishnan in Delhi to congratulate him. Amid the internal party crisis, Palaniswami's visit is speculated to involve discussions with Amit Shah.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 06:46 PM (IST)

New Delhi Chennai, Sep 16 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami called on newly-elected Vice President C P Radhakrishnan in Delhi on Tuesday and congratulated him on his victory.

Radhakrishnan's elevation as Vice President was a matter of great pride for Tamil Nadu, he said.

Palaniswami was accompanied by the party's deputy general secretary K P Munusamy, headquarters secretary S P Velumani, and MPs.

"I congratulated him for his win and wished him success in his service to the people as Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha," Palaniswami said in a post on the social media platform 'X.' The former Chief Minister is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders.

His visit comes amidst speculation that the crisis in the party, especially the appeals by certain leaders to bring into the AIADMK fold all those who have been expelled, had compelled him to meet the BJP leaders.

A senior leader in the party said the rank and file in the AIADMK stood solidly behind Palaniswami whom they elected as their general secretary.

“Those batting for the merger of factions may make ripples, but they appear to have no intention of accepting Palaniswami as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2026 Assembly election,” the senior leader said.

A few days ago, BJP state chief Nainar Nagendran had said that what Palaniswami says about the AIADMK mattered.

Indicating that the AIADMK is with Palaniswami, Nagendran said the BJP has accepted the AIADMK general secretary as the CM candidate.

“I am willing to negotiate with former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran and bring them back to the NDA,” he had told reporters.

A source in the AIADMK said Palaniswami is likely to apprise Shah that he had already consolidated his position in the party and that “some voices” that speak for unity would only derail the party’s prospects at the hustings, if they were readmitted.

Ahead of his departure from Chennai, Palaniswami broke his silence on the merger and said those who vandalised the AIADMK headquarters that was regarded as a "temple" by party men had no place in the AIADMK.

While addressing a meeting organised by the AIADMK on former Chief Minister C N Annadurai’s birth anniversary here on September 15, Palaniswami dismissed speculation that his Delhi visit was to discuss the AIADMK’s internal issue.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 06:46 PM (IST)
AIADMK Vice President O Panneerselvam Edappadi Palaniswami EPS Vice President Election CP Radhakrishnan T T V Dhinakaran C. P. Radhakrishnan AMIT SHAH Vice President Election 2025
