Bomb Threat Emails Target Ahmedabad Schools: Full List Of 10 Campuses

At least 10 schools across Ahmedabad city, Ahmedabad district and Gandhinagar received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning, prompting a large-scale security response and precautionary evacuations.

Threat Emails Trigger Citywide Alert

Police officials said the threatening emails were received at around 8.35 am and warned of bomb explosions at 1.11 pm. The subject line claimed blasts would take place not only inside schools but also along a stretch “from schools to Sabarmati Jail”.

List of Schools That Received Threats

According to officials, the emails were sent to the following institutions: Zebar School, Thaltej; Maharaja Agrasen School, Gurukul Road; DAV International School, Makarba; Nirman School, Vastrapur; Zydus School, Vejalpur; Divine School, Adalaj; Aavishkar School, Kalol; Ahmedabad International School, Bodakdev; New Tulip School, Bopal; Divine Child School, Adalaj; Udgam School, Thaltej; and DPS, Bopal.

Evacuations and Security Checks Underway

As a precautionary measure, students and staff were evacuated from the campuses. Multiple police teams were deployed, and extensive searches were carried out. Officials confirmed that no suspicious objects have been found so far.

References to Amit Shah and Lawrence Bishnoi

Police said the emails mentioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Sabarmati Jail. The message also referred to the Khalistani referendum and the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, claiming that Amit Shah and Lawrence Bishnoi were on the sender’s “target list” and warning of “consequences”.

Investigation Continues

Bomb disposal squads, dog squads and local police teams remain on alert and continue their searches. Cybercrime units have been pressed into service to trace the origin of the threat emails, officials said.