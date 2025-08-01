Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAfghan Held In Jabalpur For Illegally Obtaining Indian Passport, Running Racket

Afghan Held In Jabalpur For Illegally Obtaining Indian Passport, Running Racket

The Madhya Pradesh ATS arrested Afghan national Sohbat Khan for illegally obtaining an Indian passport using forged documents.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 11:32 PM (IST)

The Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a person hailing from Afghanistan for allegedly obtaining an Indian passport using forged documents, a police official said on Friday.

Sohbat Khan was held on a tip off that some Afghanistan nationals were living illegally in Jalablpur, a statement from the MP police headquarters said.

"Sohbat was living illegally in Jabalpur for the last 10 years and he had also married a local woman. He not only got his Indian passport made on the basis of fake documents but was also getting Indian passports made for his Afghan friends living in West Bengal and Chhattisgarh by preparing documents on wrong addresses in Jabalpur and taking money for them," the official said.

The statement said ATS has so far received information about 20 such Afghan youths, whose passports were attempted to be made from Jabalpur addresses.

"Sohbat Khan got a driving licence from Jabalpur in 2015 and obtained an Indian passport in 2020. The ATS has so far received information about transactions worth about Rs 10 lakh for making Indian passports," the statement added.

"Out of these, passports of Akbar and Iqbal, residents of West Bengal, have already been made from fake addresses in Jabalpur. Sohbat Khan has been taken into custody and he is being questioned in detail about other people involved in this illegal work. Those who made fake documents, helped in police verification and in getting passports with fake addresses from the post office are also being identified," he said.

Apart from Sohbat Khan, two other arrested accused have been identified as Dinesh Garg, a resident of Vijaynagar in Jabalpur, and Mahendra Kumar Sukhdan of Katanga, the official said.

Garg is a forest guard in the forest department and has been working in the election cell of the collector's office for the last two years, he added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 11:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Afghan Held
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Unverified And Dubious': MEA Rejects UK Parliamentary Report Accusing India Of 'Transnational Repression'
'Unverified And Dubious': MEA Rejects UK Report Accusing India Of 'Transnational Repression'
India
Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In J&K’s Kulgam
Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In J&K’s Kulgam
India
ED Issues Lookout Notice Against Anil Ambani In Rs 3,000-Crore Loan Fraud Case: Report
ED Issues Lookout Notice Against Anil Ambani In Rs 3,000-Crore Loan Fraud Case: Report
India
'Despite Daily Threats...': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge, Calls It 'Baseless'
'Ignore Baseless Allegations': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: AT Officer Claims Pressure To Arrest Mohan Bhagwat To Establish 'Saffron Terror' Narrative
Breaking: Shocking Incident As Pickup Truck Plunges Into River, Two Feared Missing In Grim Tragedy
Weather Update: Record-Breaking Rainfall Causes Massive Flooding Worldwide | ABP NEWS
US Tariff Hike: 25% Duty on Indian Goods Imposed from August 1 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: ED Summons Anil Ambani for Questioning in Money Laundering Case on August 5 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget