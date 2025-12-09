Aditya Thackeray Claims 22 Shiv Sena MLAs To Join BJP, Sparks Row Ahead Of Maha Civic Polls

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesAditya Thackeray Claims 22 Shiv Sena MLAs To Join BJP, Sparks Row Ahead Of Maha Civic Polls

Aditya Thackeray alleged that the 22 MLAs had received significant funding over the past few months and were operating at the Chief Minister’s behest.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 09:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A major political uproar erupted in Maharashtra on Monday (December 8) after Aditya Thackeray claimed that 22 MLAs from the Eknath Shinde camp were prepared to join the BJP. The statement came amid an ongoing tussle over the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition, intensifying unease within the ruling coalition and raising fresh questions about political stability in the state.

Thackeray’s Allegations Sharpen Tensions Within Alliance

Aditya Thackeray alleged that the 22 MLAs had received significant funding over the past few months and were operating at the Chief Minister’s behest. He questioned what the government was afraid of despite the absence of a formal opposition.

He also remarked that the Chief Minister was now concerned about the emergence of “two opposition leaders” from within his own coalition. Thackeray dismissed speculation about a change in Bhaskar Jadhav’s name, calling it “rumors planted from within the coalition.”

Shinde Faction Hits Back With Sharp Retorts

The Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde responded strongly to the claims.

Minister Sanjay Shirsat said, “Uddhav and Aditya should first take care of their 20 MLAs, then point fingers at us.”

MLA Nilesh Rane mocked the allegation, saying, “Has Aditya Thackeray now started practicing astrology? He's making predictions on everything.”

The sharp exchanges reflected the Shinde camp’s view that the remarks were a direct attack on the stability of the ruling alliance, and its effort to dismiss any suggestion of a possible split.

Fadnavis Rejects Allegations, BJP Denies Poaching Claims

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rejected the claims as baseless and said mere assertions carried no weight.

He said, “Just saying something doesn't help.” He added that if such claims were being made, he too could claim that 20 of Aditya Thackeray’s MLAs were ready to join the BJP.

Fadnavis underlined, “Why do we need Shinde Sena MLAs? They are our allies, and that is the real Shiv Sena.”

He also said the BJP does not engage in divisive politics and maintained that the Mahayuti alliance would emerge stronger despite the controversy.

Tags :
Aditya Thackeray SHiv Sena Maha Civic Polls Shiv Sena MLAs To Join BJP
