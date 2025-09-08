AAP Takes Panchayat Dig After Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Husband Seen At Govt Meeting

A political controversy broke out in Delhi after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's businessman husband, Manish Gupta, was spotted sitting beside her during a government review meeting on development projects in the Shalimar Bagh constituency on Sunday.

In the meeting, Gupta directed officials to regularly assess progress on ongoing works and submit detailed reports within deadlines. However, photographs she shared on social media, showing her husband in a yellow shirt seated next to her, triggered sharp reactions from the Opposition.

AAP Shares Pics From Rekha Gupta's Meeting

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the Chief Minister of undermining constitutional norms by allowing her husband, who holds no official post, to attend the meeting. Drawing a parallel with the fictional village of Phulera from the web series Panchayat, he alleged,

"Just like the woman sarpanch's husband acted as the sarpanch there, today in Delhi, the CM’s husband is sitting in official meetings. This is completely unconstitutional."

Bharadwaj further questioned whether this amounted to "dynastic politics", asking why the BJP, which has often criticised the Congress for promoting family rule, was defending such practices.

BJP Says 'Nothing Wrong'

The BJP, however, dismissed the criticism. Party spokesperson Harish Khurana said there was “nothing wrong” with Manish Gupta attending the meeting, noting that he was present as a social worker and local representative of Shalimar Bagh residents.

“The meeting was not just for officers; some citizens were also present. AAP is simply frustrated,” Khurana said.

This is not the first time the Chief Minister's husband's presence in official matters has stirred debate. Earlier in April, Manish Gupta was seen presiding over a government meeting with senior officials, prompting AAP leader Atishi to allege that he was “unofficially running the Delhi government”.