Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAAP Takes Panchayat Dig After Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Husband Seen At Govt Meeting

AAP Takes Panchayat Dig After Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Husband Seen At Govt Meeting

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj accused CM Rekha Gupta of undermining constitutional norms by allowing her husband, who holds no official post, to attend the meeting.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 09:48 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A political controversy broke out in Delhi after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's businessman husband, Manish Gupta, was spotted sitting beside her during a government review meeting on development projects in the Shalimar Bagh constituency on Sunday.

In the meeting, Gupta directed officials to regularly assess progress on ongoing works and submit detailed reports within deadlines. However, photographs she shared on social media, showing her husband in a yellow shirt seated next to her, triggered sharp reactions from the Opposition.

AAP Shares Pics From Rekha Gupta's Meeting

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the Chief Minister of undermining constitutional norms by allowing her husband, who holds no official post, to attend the meeting. Drawing a parallel with the fictional village of Phulera from the web series Panchayat, he alleged,
"Just like the woman sarpanch's husband acted as the sarpanch there, today in Delhi, the CM’s husband is sitting in official meetings. This is completely unconstitutional."

Bharadwaj further questioned whether this amounted to "dynastic politics", asking why the BJP, which has often criticised the Congress for promoting family rule, was defending such practices.

BJP Says 'Nothing Wrong'

The BJP, however, dismissed the criticism. Party spokesperson Harish Khurana said there was “nothing wrong” with Manish Gupta attending the meeting, noting that he was present as a social worker and local representative of Shalimar Bagh residents.
“The meeting was not just for officers; some citizens were also present. AAP is simply frustrated,” Khurana said.

This is not the first time the Chief Minister's husband's presence in official matters has stirred debate. Earlier in April, Manish Gupta was seen presiding over a government meeting with senior officials, prompting AAP leader Atishi to allege that he was “unofficially running the Delhi government”.

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 09:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi CM AAP Rekha Gupta Rekha Gupta Husband
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'No Exception': Musk After Navarro Slams X Fact-Checking His Anti-India Post
'No Exception': Musk After Navarro Slams X Fact-Checking His Anti-India Post
World
'Will Bring Putin To The Table': US Treasury Chief Urges EU To Impose More Sanctions On Russian Oil Buyers
'Will Bring Putin To The Table': US Treasury Chief Urges EU To Impose More Sanctions On Russian Oil Buyers
Science
India Gazes At Rare ‘Blood Moon’ As Longest Total Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 Dazzles Skywatchers — VIDEOS
India Gazes At Rare ‘Blood Moon’ As Longest Total Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 Dazzles Skywatchers — VIDEOS
Entertainment
'Will Have High Emotions All The Time': Shehnaaz Gill On Brother Shehbaz In Bigg Boss 19
'Will Have High Emotions All The Time': Shehnaaz Gill On Brother Shehbaz In Bigg Boss 19
Advertisement

Videos

Yamuna Water Level Falls, Bringing Relief To Flood-Hit Areas And Residents In Delhi
Breaking News: Army, Navy, Air Force to Get Major Tech Boost in New Defense Roadmap | ABP NEWS
Special Report: Punjab Battles Flood Fury As 1900 Villages Submerged, Army Leads Relief Near Border
Ground Report: Army Boats Deliver Relief To Flood-Hit Fazilka Villages Cut Off Near Indo-Pak Border
Breaking: Flash Floods In Uttarkashi Cause Widespread Destruction, SDRF And NDRF Begin Rescue Work
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Bihar Election Battle: INDIA's 'Vote Chori' Narrative vs BJP's 'Mother'-Card Politics | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget