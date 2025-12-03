AAP Unveils First Candidate List for Punjab Zila Parishad & Samiti Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has officially announced its entry into the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Punjab. The party released its first list of 72 candidates, confirming it will contest the elections on its party symbol, Nishan. More names are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Punjab Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar congratulated all the candidates as soon as the list was made public, signalling active political engagement ahead of the elections.

Nominations Deadline Approaches

The Election Commission has set December 4 as the final date for filing nominations for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. Candidates have already begun submitting their papers, with 25 filing for Zilla Parishad and 110 for Panchayat Samiti as of December 1.

Notice Issued Against BDPO

A notice has been issued to Derabassi BDPO Baljit Singh Sohi for alleged negligence. He reportedly failed to be present in his office on the first day of nominations, causing difficulties for citizens seeking their No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

This incident has drawn attention to the responsibilities of government officials during the election process and highlighted the need for administrative accountability.