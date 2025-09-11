AAP MP Sanjay Singh Scales Gate To Speak To Farooq Abdullah, Claims House Arrest In Srinagar

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a protest against the detention of its Jammu and Kashmir leader and Doda MLA, Mehraj Malik, under the Public Safety Act (PSA). To show solidarity, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh arrived in Srinagar but soon alleged that he was placed under house arrest.

AAP claimed that Jammu and Kashmir Police locked the gate of the government guesthouse where Singh was staying. Former Chief Minister and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah reached the spot to meet him, but Singh said police did not allow the meeting. He was later seen scaling the gate to speak with Abdullah from inside.

On X, Singh wrote, "It is very unfortunate that Dr Farooq Abdullah, who has been Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir multiple times, came to meet me after hearing about my house arrest. But police did not allow him to enter. If this is not dictatorship, what is?"

बहुत दुःख की बात है जम्मू कश्मीर के कई बार मुख्यमंत्री रहे डॉक्टर फारूख अब्दुल्ला जी पुलिस द्वारा मुझे हाउस अरेस्ट किए जाने की ख़बर पाकर मुझसे मिलने सरकारी गेस्ट में आये उन्हें मिलने नहीं दिया गया।

Singh was scheduled to hold a press conference around 1 pm on Malik’s arrest, but was detained beforehand. AAP said Delhi MLA Imran Hussain was also kept under house arrest along with Singh.

Calling the situation "dictatorial", Singh said, "I am in Srinagar right now. Raising our voice and protesting for our rights is a constitutional right. Today, there was supposed to be a press conference and sit-in against Mehraj Malik's illegal detention. Instead, the guest house has been turned into a police camp, and we are not being allowed to step out."

Mehraj Malik, who heads AAP's Jammu and Kashmir unit, was detained on September 8 under the stringent PSA on charges of disturbing public order in Doda district. He was later shifted to Kathua district jail.