Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAAP MP Sanjay Singh Scales Gate To Speak To Farooq Abdullah, Claims House Arrest In Srinagar

AAP MP Sanjay Singh Scales Gate To Speak To Farooq Abdullah, Claims House Arrest In Srinagar

AAP launched protests against the detention of its J&K leader Mehraj Malik under the PSA. MP Sanjay Singh, who arrived in Srinagar to show solidarity, alleged that he was placed under house arrest.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 02:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a protest against the detention of its Jammu and Kashmir leader and Doda MLA, Mehraj Malik, under the Public Safety Act (PSA). To show solidarity, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh arrived in Srinagar but soon alleged that he was placed under house arrest.

AAP claimed that Jammu and Kashmir Police locked the gate of the government guesthouse where Singh was staying. Former Chief Minister and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah reached the spot to meet him, but Singh said police did not allow the meeting. He was later seen scaling the gate to speak with Abdullah from inside.

On X, Singh wrote, "It is very unfortunate that Dr Farooq Abdullah, who has been Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir multiple times, came to meet me after hearing about my house arrest. But police did not allow him to enter. If this is not dictatorship, what is?"

Singh was scheduled to hold a press conference around 1 pm on Malik’s arrest, but was detained beforehand. AAP said Delhi MLA Imran Hussain was also kept under house arrest along with Singh.

Calling the situation "dictatorial", Singh said, "I am in Srinagar right now. Raising our voice and protesting for our rights is a constitutional right. Today, there was supposed to be a press conference and sit-in against Mehraj Malik's illegal detention. Instead, the guest house has been turned into a police camp, and we are not being allowed to step out."

Mehraj Malik, who heads AAP's Jammu and Kashmir unit, was detained on September 8 under the stringent PSA on charges of disturbing public order in Doda district. He was later shifted to Kathua district jail.

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 02:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Farooq Abdullah Sanjay SIngh
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'India & Mauritius Two Nations, But Our Dreams Are One': PM Modi In Varanasi
'India & Mauritius Two Nations, But Our Dreams Are One': PM Modi In Varanasi
World
Video Shows Shooter Fleeing Moments After Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Video Shows Shooter Fleeing Moments After Charlie Kirk's Assassination
India
'Stay Away': MEA Cautions Indians Against Joining Russian Army Amid Ukraine War
'Stay Away': MEA Cautions Indians Against Joining Russian Army Amid Ukraine War
World
Gen-Z Choice For PM Balen Shah Talks Of 'A Golden Future' As Violence Ravages Nepal
Gen-Z Choice For PM Balen Shah Talks Of 'A Golden Future' As Violence Ravages Nepal
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Unrest: Sushila Karki Accepts Interim PM Role Amid Nepal Crisis | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Delhi Police Arrest Fifth Suspected Terrorist in ISI-Linked Plot | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Celebrates 75th Birthday; PM Modi Extends Wishes | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Nepal Reimposes Curfew Amid Partial Normalcy; Essential Services Exempted | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot Dead During Speech at Utah Valley University | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget