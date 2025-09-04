AAP MLA Raman Arora Arrested Again In Extortion Case, A Day After Bail Over Corruption Charges

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raman Arora has been arrested by the Punjab Police in connection with an extortion case. The arrest comes just a day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him bail in a separate corruption matter.

According to officials, Arora was taken into custody by Rama Mandi police soon after his release from Nabha jail. He was produced before the court in the fresh case, which was registered on August 30, following a complaint filed by a private institution.

Arora, who represents the Jalandhar Central constituency, had earlier been arrested on May 23 along with Assistant Town Planner Sukhdev Singh, Inspector Harpreet Kaur, and other civic officials in a corruption case filed by the Vigilance Bureau. His son has also been booked in connection with the same case, but was granted anticipatory bail.

On Thursday, the high court had granted permanent bail to both Arora and Sukhdev Singh, while the bail plea of another accused, Raju Madan, is still pending.

The 54-year-old MLA is accused of issuing fake notices and duping people of large sums of money. Following his initial arrest, the Aam Aadmi Party had reiterated its stance of zero tolerance against corruption, stating that no one, not even its own leaders, is above the law.