5 Dead, 2 Injured As Truck Collides With Car In Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur

The car was travelling from Chhatarpur to Shahgarh, and all seven individuals belonged to the same family. The truck driver has been arrested.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 12:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Five people were killed on the spot and two others injured after a vehicle carrying seven family members collided with a truck in Chhatarpur district on Friday, police said.
 
According to Chhatarpur ASP Aditya Patle, the car was travelling from Chhatarpur to Shahgarh, and all seven individuals belonged to the same family. The truck driver has been arrested, and the vehicle has been seized.
 
"From Chhatarpur, there was a car going towards Badamlehra, it was a Satna passing car... It carried seven people, which collided with a truck...in which five people have died on the spot...Two others have been admitted to the hospital.... It is difficult to comment on their condition...they have injuries on their heads...but treatment is ongoing.... The driver of the truck has been arrested, and the police have seized the vehicle....all seven people belonged to the same family....it is said that they were going towards Shahgarh..." Patle told ANI.
 
Answering a query on possible government compensation, ASP Aditya Patle said the administration will proceed accordingly.
 
"The administration should come forward.... whatever correct proceedings will be done...it will be done by the administration," added Patle.
 
In a similar incident in Madhya Pradesh, three people died and four others were injured after a car collided with a truck in Guna district in the early hours of Thursday, November 20, officials said.
 
The accident occurred near Bhilera village under the jurisdiction of Bajrang Garh police station at around 2 am. There were seven passengers in the car, returning after attending a wedding function.
 
Bajrang Garh police station in charge Kripal Singh Parihar told ANI, "We received information that an accident occurred near Bhilera village in which a car collided with a truck. Acting on it, the police reached the spot and brought the passengers stuck inside the car out. Three people died on the spot, while four others sustained injuries in the accident. All of them were sent to the district hospital."
 
These people were returning after attending a wedding function in Aron and were moving towards Guna. But on their way, they met with an accident, the officer said.
 
The police officer further stated that the truck driver abandoned the vehicle at the accident site and fled and a case has been registered. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 12:11 PM (IST)
Road Accident Madhya Pradesh MP News
