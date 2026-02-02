Explorer
4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits J&K's Baramulla
The tremor occurred at 5.35 am, they said, adding that the Pattan area was the epicentre.
Srinagar: A 4.6-magnitude earthquake shook Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district early Monday, officials said.
The tremor occurred at 5.35 am, they said, adding that the Pattan area was the epicentre.
There were no reports of any damage due to the earthquake so far, the officials said.
(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Related Video
Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Job Creation, Agriculture, and Long-Term Growth
Follow Cities News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
'We'll Make A Deal': Trump Says Failure Will Show If Iran's 'Regional War' Warning Was Right
Cricket
Pakistan To Enter T20 World Cup 2026 But Boycott IND vs PAK Clash
Cities
Five Held As Police Probe Bishnoi Gang Angle In Rohit Shetty House Firing
Budget
Budget 2026: India Reworks Aid To Neighbours, Bangladesh Takes Hit After Cut
Advertisement
Cities
8 Photos
Snowfall Across North India: Kashmir, Himachal And Uttarakhand Turn Into Winter Wonderland — See PICS
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Opinion