4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits J&K's Baramulla

The tremor occurred at 5.35 am, they said, adding that the Pattan area was the epicentre.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 08:32 AM (IST)

Srinagar: A 4.6-magnitude earthquake shook Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district early Monday, officials said.

There were no reports of any damage due to the earthquake so far, the officials said. 

Published at : 02 Feb 2026 08:32 AM (IST)
Kashmir Earthquake Earthquake JK Earthquake
