4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar: A 4.6-magnitude earthquake shook Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district early Monday, officials said.

The tremor occurred at 5.35 am, they said, adding that the Pattan area was the epicentre.

There were no reports of any damage due to the earthquake so far, the officials said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)