Cuttack witnessed a tense situation after a fresh violence erupted in the city following clashes during the immersion of Durga Puja idol earlier this week. It sparks a lot of disturbances in the thousand-year-old city of Cuttack, known for the communal harmony.

This started with disagreements over loud music during a procession, which have led to a 36-hour curfew, an internet shutdown, a bandh call, and urgent appeals for calm from political leaders across the spectrum.

Clash at Dargah Bazaar

The unrest began in the early hours of Saturday near Haathi Pokhari in Dargah Bazaar. According to police and eyewitnesses, a Durga idol immersion procession heading to the Kathajodi river was stopped by locals who objected to high-decibel music late at night.

The disagreement escalated rapidly. Stones and glass bottles were reportedly thrown from rooftops as members of the procession retaliated, injuring several people, including Cuttack’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo. Police responded with a mild lathi charge to restore order. At least six arrests have been made, with CCTV, drone, and mobile footage being reviewed to identify further suspects.

Police Commissioner S Dev Datt Singh confirmed, “Those arrested were involved in stone pelting and identified through CCTV footage. More arrests will follow.” One person sustained serious injuries and was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, while the DCP’s condition remains stable.

Fresh Tensions Amid VHP Rally

Just as the city was trying to regain calm, tensions flared again Sunday evening when the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) organized a motorcycle rally in defiance of administrative restrictions. The rally started from Bidyadharpur on the eastern outskirts and passed through Dargah Bazaar, the epicenter of Saturday’s violence, before ending at Sector 11 of the CDA area.

Officials reported that CCTV cameras along the route were damaged, and several shops near Gourishankar Park were vandalized or set on fire. Police used mild force, including lathi charge, tear gas, and rubber bullets, to disperse groups attempting to disturb public order.

Internet Ban and Increased Security

In response to the escalating situation, the Odisha government suspended internet services from 7 pm Sunday to 7 pm Monday across Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Development Authority (CDA), and 42 adjoining Mauzas. Platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram were blocked to prevent the spread of misinformation and inflammatory content.

Security has been significantly ramped up in sensitive areas such as Dargah Bazaar, Gourishankar Park, and Bidyadharpur. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel are assisting local law enforcement.

DGP of Odisha, Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, has confirmed that the situation is now under control and advised people to not to believe any rumours, he said, "The situation in Cuttack is currently under control. The police are closely monitoring the situation. Action will be taken against all anti-social elements involved in the violence... I would like to inform all residents of Cuttack not to trust any rumour. They should immediately check the police website, the Commissionerate's website, and their Twitter handle. Understand the facts presented there..."

Political Leaders Call for Calm

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Home portfolio, appealed to citizens to uphold Cuttack’s centuries-old tradition of brotherhood. “Cuttack is a thousand-year-old city known for its unity and communal harmony. The peace has been disturbed in recent days due to the actions of a few miscreants,” he said, assuring strict action against those responsible and free medical care for the injured.

Former Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik also urged restraint, calling the violence “deeply concerning” and warning that administrative lapses under the new government are affecting law and order.

Congress MLA Sofia Firdous of Barabati-Cuttack highlighted the city’s rich Durga Puja tradition of over 500 years, emphasizing that those attempting to disrupt communal harmony must face the law.

Bandh and Prohibitory Orders

The VHP has called for a 12-hour bandh in Cuttack on Monday, citing administrative failure during the idol immersion. They are demanding the transfer of the DCP and district collector. Meanwhile, the BJD accused “anti-social elements” of trying to disrupt peace.

The Odisha government has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in 13 police station areas, effective for 36 hours from 10 pm Sunday, including Dargah Bazaar, Mangalabag, Cantonment, Purighat, Lalbag, Bidanasi, Markat Nagar, CDA Phase-2, Malgodam, Badambadi, Jagatpur, Bayalis Mauza, and Sadar.

Violence Toll and Recovery Efforts

A total of 25 people were injured in Sunday’s violence, including eight police personnel. During the earlier clash, four civilians and two police officers were hurt. Most have been discharged from the hospital, with the remaining patient in stable condition.

Authorities reported damage to CCTV cameras and local shops, prompting a heightened security presence of ten companies of police and CAPF with 130 personnels each, with requests for additional forces. Immersion activities, temporarily halted after Saturday’s unrest, resumed under tight security and concluded by 9:30 am Sunday, with 120 idols immersed peacefully.

Cuttack District Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde described the incidents as “unfortunate” but confirmed that the situation is currently under control.