2 Killed, 11 Injured As Speeding Car Rams Into Labourers In MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Jan 18 (PTI) Two persons were killed and 11 others injured after a speeding car hit a group of 13 women labourers in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on Sunday, police said.

The driver of the car, which did not have a registration number plate, sped away after the accident, they said.

The incident took place around 2 pm near Ekta Chowk in front of Sigma Colony under Barela police station limits when these labourers, hired for installing road divider railings, were having lunch, Additional Superintendent of Police Pallavi Shukla told PTI.

“Efforts are being made to nab the absconding car driver. The deceased and the injured persons, who have been admitted to Jabalpur Medical College, hail from Mandla district. One of them is in a critical condition," she said, adding that all 13 victims were women.

The deceased persons have been identified as Bharti Chainwati (35) and Lachho Bai (38), said Barela police station house officer Anil Patel.

After receiving inputs, a police team was sent to Jabalpur city to trace the car and the driver, another official said.

