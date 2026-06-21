2 Killed, 1 Seriously Injured As Speeding BMW Overturns On Mumbai-Vadodara Highway In Thane

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two killed, one injured in Thane BMW crash.

Speeding luxury car hit divider, overturned multiple times.

Police investigating high speed, possible alcohol influence.

Thane: Two persons were killed, and another sustained serious injuries after their speeding BMW crashed into a road divider and overturned multiple times in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The accident took place around 4 am on a stretch of the Mumbai-Vadodara highway near Badlapur when the luxury car was returning from Titwala, an official said.

The deceased, Yogesh Dighe (26) and Rikeba Jacob (24), were residents of Badlapur. Another occupant, identified as Anand, suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thane, he said.

According to a preliminary probe, the car, allegedly being driven at high speed, hit the road divider, causing the driver to lose control, and overturned multiple times before coming to a halt, police said.

The impact of the crash left the car in a mangled state.

Residents and motorists rushed to the spot after hearing a loud noise and alerted the authorities.

The bodies of the two victims were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

"A case of accidental death has been registered, and further investigation is underway," the station house officer of Badlapur police station said.

A forensic team visited the accident site and collected evidence. Police are examining all aspects of the case, including whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol, the official said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)