2 Killed, 1 Injured As Houses Collapse In Jharkhand's Dumka Amid Heavy Rain

Two persons were killed and one was injured in two separate incidents following the collapse of houses in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Friday, police said.

A 10-year-old boy was killed and his elder sister injured in Bamankheta village in Hansdiha police station area after their house collapsed following heavy rain, police said.

The children were in the house and breakfast was being prepared when the wall made of bricks and mud-mortar collapsed on them, said Prakash Singh, the officer-in-charge of the Hansdiha police station.

"Locals cleared the debris and rescued the children. One child died on the spot, while the other, who was injured, was sent to Deoghar for medical treatment," he said.

The deceased was identified as Aman Kumar. His sister Masum Kumari, 14, was injured in the incident, police said.

In Beludih village in Saraiyahat police station area, a 92-year-old man, identified as Tili Marik, was killed after the wall of a house collapsed, said Rajendra Yadav, Saraiyahat police station in-charge.

