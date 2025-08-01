Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities2 Killed, 1 Injured As Houses Collapse In Jharkhand's Dumka Amid Heavy Rain

2 Killed, 1 Injured As Houses Collapse In Jharkhand's Dumka Amid Heavy Rain

Heavy rains in Dumka, Jharkhand, caused two house collapses on Friday, resulting in two fatalities and one injury.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 11:32 PM (IST)

Two persons were killed and one was injured in two separate incidents following the collapse of houses in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Friday, police said.

A 10-year-old boy was killed and his elder sister injured in Bamankheta village in Hansdiha police station area after their house collapsed following heavy rain, police said.

The children were in the house and breakfast was being prepared when the wall made of bricks and mud-mortar collapsed on them, said Prakash Singh, the officer-in-charge of the Hansdiha police station.

"Locals cleared the debris and rescued the children. One child died on the spot, while the other, who was injured, was sent to Deoghar for medical treatment," he said.

The deceased was identified as Aman Kumar. His sister Masum Kumari, 14, was injured in the incident, police said.

In Beludih village in Saraiyahat police station area, a 92-year-old man, identified as Tili Marik, was killed after the wall of a house collapsed, said Rajendra Yadav, Saraiyahat police station in-charge.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 11:32 PM (IST)
Jharkhand News
