Stray Dog Attack At Bengaluru University Leaves 2 Students Injured, 1 In Critical Condition

Stray Dog Attack At Bengaluru University Leaves 2 Students Injured, 1 In Critical Condition

Two Bengaluru University students were attacked by stray dogs, critically injuring one. This occurred a day after the Supreme Court directed Delhi and NCR authorities to relocate stray dogs.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 06:56 PM (IST)

Two female students at Bengaluru University were attacked by stray dogs on Tuesday morning, leaving one critically injured. The incident occurred around 11 am within the university campus.

The victims, identified as Soujanya G J from Haveri and Rega Nikshitha from Telangana, are both in their third year of the integrated MSc in economics programme at Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics University, India Today reported. Soujanya, who suffered severe injuries, has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital, while Rega is undergoing treatment for her injuries.

Supreme Court’s tough stance on stray dog menace

The attack came just a day after the Supreme Court issued firm directions to civic authorities in Delhi and the National Capital Region to capture, sterilise, and provide permanent shelter for stray dogs. The court also cautioned that any opposition to this process would lead to legal consequences, urging swift measures to combat the threats posed by dog bites and rabies.

The apex court has issued a directive to authorities in the Delhi-NCR region to permanently move all stray dogs from the streets to shelters, citing a "grim situation" due to dog bites and the resulting cases of rabies, especially among children. The court, composed of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan, noted that dog shelters will need to be expanded over time and ordered Delhi authorities to create shelters capable of housing approximately 5,000 canines within six to eight weeks.

The apex court, while hearing a suo motu case initiated on July 28 regarding stray dog bites, issued a series of directions and warned of severe consequences for anyone obstructing the process. The bench stated, "If any individual or any organisation comes in the way of such force picking up stray dogs and rounding them up, and if it is reported to us, we shall proceed to take strict action against any such resistance which may be offered". The court also remarked on the gravity of the situation, questioning animal activists: "Will they put life back to those children? When situation demands, you have to act".

The court's directive is addressed to the Delhi government and the civic bodies of Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad. These authorities have been ordered to remove all stray dogs and place them in shelters.

The Supreme Court mandated that the new dog shelters must be equipped with enough personnel to sterilise and immunise the dogs, in addition to providing general care. To ensure proper handling and the well-being of the animals, the court also ordered that these centres be under CCTV surveillance.

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 06:12 PM (IST)
