13-Year-Old Gang-Raped By 3 Minors In Karnataka; Case Registered Under POCSO

A shocking case of sexual assault has come to the fore from Hubballi, Karnataka, where three boys aged 14 to 15 allegedly gang-raped a 13-year-old girl multiple times last week. Karnataka Police has registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police revealed Saturday how the three minors, all from the same neighborhood, repeatedly sexually assaulted the girl while her parents were away at work. The assaults spanned seven to eight days. The three boys lured the victim to an abandoned area nearby and sexually assaulted her, NDTV reported citing police officials.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar stated that the girl has been given full protection. All three suspects, two high school students and one apparent dropout, were taken into custody as the investigation ramped up.

"Two of them happen to be students who are studying in their high school and another boy, as per our information right now, seems to be a school dropout," the report quoted Kumar as saying.

According to Kumar, the parents of the survivor have complained that the boys threatened the girl saying that they filmed a video of the act. "The mobiles of the accused will also be seized and necessary investigation will be done," he added.

Kumar assured the public that procedures under POCSO and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act will guide the case.