13-Year-Old Gang-Raped By 3 Minors In Karnataka; Case Registered Under POCSO

HomeCities13-Year-Old Gang-Raped By 3 Minors In Karnataka; Case Registered Under POCSO

According to the police, the minor boys assaulted the 13-year-old girl for over a week, while the girl’s parents were away during the day.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 11:16 AM (IST)

A shocking case of sexual assault has come to the fore from Hubballi, Karnataka, where three boys aged 14 to 15 allegedly gang-raped a 13-year-old girl multiple times last week. Karnataka Police has registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

Police revealed Saturday how the three minors, all from the same neighborhood, repeatedly sexually assaulted the girl while her parents were away at work. The assaults spanned seven to eight days. The three boys lured the victim to an abandoned area nearby and sexually assaulted her, NDTV reported citing police officials.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar stated that the girl has been given full protection. All three suspects, two high school students and one apparent dropout, were taken into custody as the investigation ramped up.

"Two of them happen to be students who are studying in their high school and another boy, as per our information right now, seems to be a school dropout," the report quoted Kumar as saying. 

According to Kumar, the parents of the survivor have complained that the boys threatened the girl saying that they filmed a video of the act. "The mobiles of the accused will also be seized and necessary investigation will be done," he added.

Kumar told the reprters that a complaint was filed that a minor girl has been subject to sexual harassment and assaulted by three accused. All three accused happen to be minors in the age group of 14 to 15. "We have taken them into custody,” he confirmed.

“These boys have committed sexual offences against the girl for the last seven to eight days. The parents of the girl have been working, and they used to be away during the day,” the Police Commissioner added.

Kumar assured the public that procedures under POCSO and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act will guide the case. "The mobiles of the accused will also be seized and necessary investigation will be done," he noted.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
Karnataka Hubballi
