×

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIndian Oil Refiners Stand To Benefit As Venezuelan Crude Returns To Market

Indian Oil Refiners Stand To Benefit As Venezuelan Crude Returns To Market

US captured Venezuela's President on January 3, 2026 and flew him out to face charges, such as narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, among others, in a US court.

By : IANS | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The US capture of Venezuela’s President Nicholas Maduro and taking over its oil fields could lead to Indian refineries benefiting from imports of heavier Venezuelan barrels, which trade at a discount to Brent, boosting their gross refining margins, a report showed on Monday.

The report from Choice Institutional Equities said that India previously imported up to 400 thousand barrels per day (KBD) of Venezuelan crude and that access to equipment and investments could be granted upstream Indian players which could subsequently increase their output from the fields of San Cristobal and Carabobo-1.

The brokerage forecasted that Brent is expected to average about $61.5 per barrel in CY26, with limited additional barrels entering the market this year, though fresh Venezuelan supply could weigh on prices beginning next year.

The report further said heavier Venezuelan barrels could accelerate the rationing of simpler refineries globally as more complex plants in India and China come online, potentially improving cracks over the medium term as supply balances.

The possibility of a large output jump from Venezuela is constrained by years of underinvestment by the state-owned oil producing firm PDVSA and, in a best‑case scenario, production could rise by about 150 KBD in 2026 through operational spending, with larger increases needing significant capital investment, it said.

US captured Venezuela's President on January 3, 2026 and flew him out to face charges, such as narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, among others, in a US court.

US President Donald Trump announced that the US oil companies will invest an unspecified amount to revive the oil infrastructure in the South American nation and increase its oil output, enabling higher crude flows to the US and other markets.

Venezuela, which holds the world’s largest oil reserves at 303 billion barrels, produced about 0.9 million barrels per day in November 2025, compared to 2 million barrels per day in the early 2010s.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Oil Indian Refiners INDIA Us Venezuela Conflict
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
IPL Broadcast Banned In Bangladesh After Mustafizur Rahman-KKR Controversy
IPL Broadcast Banned In Bangladesh After Mustafizur Rahman-KKR Controversy
India
No Relief For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam As SC Rejects Bail In Delhi Riots Case
No Relief For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam As SC Rejects Bail In Delhi Riots Case
India
Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil, Says 'Modi Knew I Wasn't Happy'
Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil, Says 'Modi Knew I Wasn't Happy'
World
Indian Woman Found Dead With Stab Wounds In US; Police Say Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her, Fled To India
Indian Woman Found Dead In US; Police Say Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her, Fled To India
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar
Maharashtra News: Pune Man Dies by Suicide Alleging Harassment by NCP Candidate
Mumbai News: Thackeray Brothers Hold Joint Rally After Manifesto Release
Tamil Nadu News: Amit Shah Targets DMK, BJP Launches Poll Campaign in Pudukkottai
Delhi News: Supreme Court to Decide on Bail Plea of Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
Yoga Se Hi Hoga! Not Just A Slogan But What New-Age Travellers Are Swearing By
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget