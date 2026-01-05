LIVE: Gold Price Today (Jan 5) Soars, Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Monday, tracking strong global cues as fresh geopolitical tensions involving Venezuela and anticipation ahead of key US economic data lifted investor sentiment.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest surge.

Internationally, bullion prices mirrored the strong rebound. Comex gold futures for February delivery climbed $86.4, or 2 per cent, to $4,416 per ounce. Gold had ended the holiday-shortened week on Friday at $4,329.6 per ounce, after falling $223.1, or 4.9 per cent.

Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President (Commodities) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said gold prices rebounded towards the $4,500-per-ounce level after witnessing sharp volatility last week. He attributed the recovery to renewed geopolitical tensions following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by US forces.

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump said that the United States would oversee Venezuela until a proper political transition takes place, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that Washington could achieve its objectives without directly administering the Latin American nation.

Market participants are now turning their attention to key US macroeconomic releases scheduled for later this week, particularly the December jobs report due on Friday, which is expected to offer important clues on the future direction of US Federal Reserve policy, said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 5

Gold Price In Delhi Today



The current gold price in Delhi stands at Rs 13,755 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,610 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Chennai Today

The current gold price in Chennai stands at Rs 13,833 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,680 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Bengaluru Today

The current gold price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 13,740 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,595 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Mumbai Today

The current gold price in Mumbai stands at Rs 13,740 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,595 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Pune Today

The current gold price in Pune stands at Rs 13,740 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,595 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Kolkata Today

The current gold price in Kolkata stands at Rs 13,740 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,595 per gram for 22-karat gold.