×

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceLIVE: Silver Prices Today (Jan 5) Break All Records, Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City

LIVE: Silver Prices Today (Jan 5) Break All Records, Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City

Check the latest silver price on January 05, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today 5 Jan 2026: Silver prices staged a sharp rebound in futures trade on Monday, tracking strong global cues as renewed geopolitical tensions involving Venezuela and expectations around key US economic data boosted investor appetite for the white metal.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery surged by Rs 6,434, or 2.72 per cent, to trade at Rs 2,42,750 per kg, recording a business turnover of 13,112 lots. The rally marked a recovery after silver had slipped by Rs 3,471, or 1.45 per cent, over the previous week amid heightened volatility.

The strong upmove in domestic silver prices mirrored gains in overseas markets. On the Comex, silver futures jumped by $4.19, or nearly 6 per cent, to $75.20 per ounce. The metal had suffered a sharp correction last week, declining by 8 per cent, or $6.18.

Silver had earlier touched a record high of $82.67 per ounce before witnessing a steep sell-off, tumbling 14.1 per cent, or $11.65, to settle at $71.01 per ounce by the end of the holiday-shortened week.

Market sentiment improved on Monday as geopolitical risks resurfaced following renewed tensions linked to Venezuela. According to Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President (Commodities) at Mehta Equities Ltd, precious metals rebounded after last week’s volatility, supported by safe-haven demand triggered by developments in Latin America.

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump said the United States would oversee Venezuela until a proper political transition is achieved, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that Washington could meet its objectives without directly governing the country. These developments added to uncertainty in global markets, lifting demand for safe-haven assets such as silver.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 5

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 247 per gram and Rs 247,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 247 per gram and Rs 247,000 per kg.

Also Read- LIVE: Gold Price Today (Jan 5) Soars, Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 247 per gram and Rs 247,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 247 per gram and Rs 247,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 247 per gram and Rs 247,000 per kg.

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Delhi 247 247,000
Silver Rate in Chennai 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Bangalore 247 247,000
Silver Rate in Mumbai 247 247,000
Silver Rate in Pune 247 247,000
Silver Rate in Kolkata 247 247,000
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 247 247,000
Silver Rate in Indore 247 247,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 247 247,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 247 247,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 247 247,000
Silver Rate in Salem 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Patna 247 247,000

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Silver Price In Delhi Silver Rate Today Silver Price Bengaluru Silver Price Kolkata 1 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price Silver Price In Bengaluru Silver Rate In Chennai
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
No Relief For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam As SC Rejects Bail In Delhi Riots Case
No Relief For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam As SC Rejects Bail In Delhi Riots Case
India
Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil, Says 'Modi Knew I Wasn't Happy'
Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil, Says 'Modi Knew I Wasn't Happy'
World
Indian Woman Found Dead With Stab Wounds In US; Police Say Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her, Fled To India
Indian Woman Found Dead In US; Police Say Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her, Fled To India
World
‘She Will Pay Very Big Price’: Trump's Warning To Venezuela’s Interim Leader
‘She Will Pay Very Big Price’: Trump's Warning To Venezuela’s Interim Leader
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar
Maharashtra News: Pune Man Dies by Suicide Alleging Harassment by NCP Candidate
Mumbai News: Thackeray Brothers Hold Joint Rally After Manifesto Release
Tamil Nadu News: Amit Shah Targets DMK, BJP Launches Poll Campaign in Pudukkottai
Delhi News: Supreme Court to Decide on Bail Plea of Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
Yoga Se Hi Hoga! Not Just A Slogan But What New-Age Travellers Are Swearing By
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget