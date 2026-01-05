LIVE: Silver Prices Today (Jan 5) Break All Records, Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City
Check the latest silver price on January 05, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and other major cities.
Silver Prices Today 5 Jan 2026: Silver prices staged a sharp rebound in futures trade on Monday, tracking strong global cues as renewed geopolitical tensions involving Venezuela and expectations around key US economic data boosted investor appetite for the white metal.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery surged by Rs 6,434, or 2.72 per cent, to trade at Rs 2,42,750 per kg, recording a business turnover of 13,112 lots. The rally marked a recovery after silver had slipped by Rs 3,471, or 1.45 per cent, over the previous week amid heightened volatility.
The strong upmove in domestic silver prices mirrored gains in overseas markets. On the Comex, silver futures jumped by $4.19, or nearly 6 per cent, to $75.20 per ounce. The metal had suffered a sharp correction last week, declining by 8 per cent, or $6.18.
Silver had earlier touched a record high of $82.67 per ounce before witnessing a steep sell-off, tumbling 14.1 per cent, or $11.65, to settle at $71.01 per ounce by the end of the holiday-shortened week.
Market sentiment improved on Monday as geopolitical risks resurfaced following renewed tensions linked to Venezuela. According to Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President (Commodities) at Mehta Equities Ltd, precious metals rebounded after last week’s volatility, supported by safe-haven demand triggered by developments in Latin America.
Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump said the United States would oversee Venezuela until a proper political transition is achieved, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that Washington could meet its objectives without directly governing the country. These developments added to uncertainty in global markets, lifting demand for safe-haven assets such as silver.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 5
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 247 per gram and Rs 247,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 247 per gram and Rs 247,000 per kg.
Also Read- LIVE: Gold Price Today (Jan 5) Soars, Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 247 per gram and Rs 247,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 247 per gram and Rs 247,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 247 per gram and Rs 247,000 per kg.
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Delhi
|247
|247,000
|Silver Rate in Chennai
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Bangalore
|247
|247,000
|Silver Rate in Mumbai
|247
|247,000
|Silver Rate in Pune
|247
|247,000
|Silver Rate in Kolkata
|247
|247,000
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|247
|247,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|247
|247,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|247
|247,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|247
|247,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|247
|247,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|247
|247,000