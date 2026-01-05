LIVE: Silver Prices Today (Jan 5) Break All Records, Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Silver Prices Today 5 Jan 2026: Silver prices staged a sharp rebound in futures trade on Monday, tracking strong global cues as renewed geopolitical tensions involving Venezuela and expectations around key US economic data boosted investor appetite for the white metal.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery surged by Rs 6,434, or 2.72 per cent, to trade at Rs 2,42,750 per kg, recording a business turnover of 13,112 lots. The rally marked a recovery after silver had slipped by Rs 3,471, or 1.45 per cent, over the previous week amid heightened volatility.

The strong upmove in domestic silver prices mirrored gains in overseas markets. On the Comex, silver futures jumped by $4.19, or nearly 6 per cent, to $75.20 per ounce. The metal had suffered a sharp correction last week, declining by 8 per cent, or $6.18.

Silver had earlier touched a record high of $82.67 per ounce before witnessing a steep sell-off, tumbling 14.1 per cent, or $11.65, to settle at $71.01 per ounce by the end of the holiday-shortened week.

Market sentiment improved on Monday as geopolitical risks resurfaced following renewed tensions linked to Venezuela. According to Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President (Commodities) at Mehta Equities Ltd, precious metals rebounded after last week’s volatility, supported by safe-haven demand triggered by developments in Latin America.

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump said the United States would oversee Venezuela until a proper political transition is achieved, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that Washington could meet its objectives without directly governing the country. These developments added to uncertainty in global markets, lifting demand for safe-haven assets such as silver.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 5

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 247 per gram and Rs 247,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 247 per gram and Rs 247,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 247 per gram and Rs 247,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 247 per gram and Rs 247,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 247 per gram and Rs 247,000 per kg.