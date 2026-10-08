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English NewsBusinessUPI Charges From January 2027? MDR Rollout May Be Deferred From October 15: Report

UPI Charges From January 2027? MDR Rollout May Be Deferred From October 15: Report

The possible shift comes ahead of the festive season, when merchants typically see higher transaction activity and consumers make greater use of digital payments.

Written By : ABP Live Business |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 10:03 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • UPI MDR implementation likely deferred until January 2027.
  • 0.4% MDR applies to specific merchant UPI transactions.
  • Payment aggregators and banks still negotiate MDR revenue sharing.

The proposed merchant discount rate (MDR) on certain UPI payments may take effect from January 1, 2027, instead of October 15, as the payments industry seeks more time to prepare for the new system, media reports stated.

A final decision on the deferment is yet to be taken. The possible shift comes ahead of the festive season, when merchants typically see higher transaction activity and consumers make greater use of digital payments.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Financial Express reported that there is no proposal to alter the MDR framework itself. The change under consideration is limited to the implementation date.

What The New UPI MDR Framework Proposes

The proposed structure applies a 0.4 per cent MDR to specified person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above Rs 2,000.

For transactions of Rs 75,000 and above, the charge would be capped at Rs 300.

The framework keeps person-to-person payments outside the levy, while small merchants will also continue to have zero MDR.

This means the proposed charge would apply only to a defined category of merchant transactions rather than UPI payments as a whole.

Also Read : RBI Hikes Repo Rate To 5.5%: Future Home Loan EMIs, Interest Cost And What Borrowers Should Know

Payment Aggregators And Banks Yet To Finalise Revenue Sharing

While the implementation date is under consideration, another set of discussions is taking place between payment aggregators and their sponsor banks.

The report noted that payment aggregators are seeking 50-80 per cent of the acquiring banks' share of the MDR revenue. The negotiations have not yet been concluded.

The discussions form part of preparations for the new commercial arrangement that would accompany the introduction of MDR on eligible UPI transactions.

Supreme Court Challenge Continues

The proposed rollout also comes while the MDR framework faces a legal challenge.

On September 28, the Supreme Court declined to stay the Centre's decision to impose MDR on specified P2M UPI transactions.

The court has issued notices to the Centre, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on a petition challenging the framework.

The legal proceedings are separate from the possible change in the implementation timeline.

RBI Governor Says Impact On Volumes May Be Limited

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has indicated that he does not expect the proposed charge to materially affect UPI usage.

Speaking at the post-monetary policy press conference on Wednesday, Malhotra said the decision on MDR had already been taken and that there had been no decline in UPI transaction volumes so far.

He said he personally did not expect "a small charge" to have a major impact.

If approved, the proposed deferment would move the start of the MDR regime from October 15 to January 1, 2027, giving merchants and payment ecosystem participants additional time to prepare for the change.

Also Read : West Asia Tensions, Crude Over $100: Share Markets Brace For Volatility, Sensex Under 72,500

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the proposed MDR on UPI payments expected to be implemented?

The proposed merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI payments is now expected to take effect from January 1, 2027. This is a proposed deferment from the earlier date of October 15.

What does the new UPI MDR framework propose?

The framework proposes a 0.4% MDR on person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above Rs 2,000. For transactions of Rs 75,000 and above, the charge would be capped at Rs 300.

Which UPI transactions are exempt from the proposed MDR?

Person-to-person (P2P) payments and transactions by small merchants will continue to have zero MDR. The proposed charge applies only to a defined category of merchant transactions.

Why is the implementation date for the UPI MDR being deferred?

The deferment is being considered because the payments industry seeks more time to prepare for the new system. It also comes ahead of the festive season.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 10:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
October 15 Deadline UPI Charges UPI MDR Charges Upi Mdr Rollout Upi Mdr Rollout Postponed Upi Mdr From January 1
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