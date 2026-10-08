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English NewsBusinessMutual FundsWest Asia Tensions, Crude Over $100: Share Markets Brace For Volatility, Sensex Under 72,500

West Asia Tensions, Crude Over $100: Share Markets Brace For Volatility, Sensex Under 72,500

The domestic market is opening for the first time after the RBI Monetary Policy Committee raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5 per cent on Wednesday.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Equities opened flat assessing RBI's repo rate increase.
  • Sensex, Nifty declined; IT and Pharma stocks gained.
  • Weak global cues, FII selling impacted market sentiment.

Indian equity benchmarks opened largely flat on Thursday, October 8, as investors assessed the Reserve Bank of India's latest monetary policy decision alongside weak global cues and rising crude oil prices.

The domestic market is opening for the first time after the RBI Monetary Policy Committee raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5 per cent on Wednesday. The central bank also raised its inflation projections while upgrading its GDP growth estimates.

The BSE Sensex started trading more than 150 points down and slipped below 72,500, while the NSE Nifty50 rang the opening bell a little over 22,550, falling 41 points, as of 9:15 AM.

At around 9:08 AM in pre-open trade, the Sensex was at 72,663.48, up 24.78 points or 0.03 per cent, while the Nifty was at 22,599.05, down 4.00 points or 0.02 per cent.

RBI MPC Rate Hike In Focus As Markets Open

The RBI's 25-basis-point repo rate increase is likely to remain a key factor for domestic equities through Thursday's session, particularly as investors assess the implications of higher borrowing costs for valuations and different pockets of the market.

The central bank's decision came alongside an upward revision to its inflation projections and an upgrade to its GDP growth estimates. This combination will remain central to how investors interpret the policy stance and its implications for the broader economic outlook.

Market experts said the RBI's calibrated tightening could put some pressure on equity valuations as higher interest rates make fixed-income investments relatively more attractive.

At the same time, investors could marginally favour sectors that are relatively less sensitive to interest rates. Experts see pharmaceuticals as one such segment, while growth stocks have continued to attract interest despite elevated valuations and value stocks have remained relatively subdued.

Also Read : UPI Charges From January 2027? MDR Rollout May Be Deferred From October 15: Report

GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Start

The GIFT Nifty had indicated that the Nifty50 could begin the session on a negative note, with global equities declining after bond yields extended their gains.

The overseas backdrop remained a drag on sentiment even as domestic investors digested the RBI's latest policy action. The combination of elevated yields, crude prices and continued foreign selling has kept the near-term market setup cautious.

IT, Pharma Gain; Financials, FMCG Under Pressure

Sectoral trends at the start of trade reflected a mixed picture.

Nifty IT, Nifty MidSmall Healthcare and Nifty Pharma emerged among the top gainers, advancing by up to 0.59 per cent. Metal, consumer durables and chemical stocks also traded marginally higher.

On the other hand, Nifty Financial Services ex-Bank and Nifty FMCG slipped by up to 0.38 per cent.

The divergence suggests that investors are becoming increasingly selective amid the changing interest-rate environment, with relatively interest-inelastic sectors finding some support while rate-sensitive segments face pressure.

FII Selling, US Treasury Yields Keep Large-Caps Under Pressure

Foreign fund flows remain another key concern for the domestic market. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers on Wednesday and offloaded equities worth more than Rs 6,121 crore.

Domestic institutional investors, however, provided some cushion, purchasing equities worth around Rs 4,596 crore.

Market experts said sustained selling by foreign investors in large-cap stocks, combined with the US 10-year Treasury yield remaining above 5.3 per cent, could keep pressure on the segment.

They added that a sustained reversal in the broader market trend would require foreign investors to turn buyers. In the longer term, value stocks could offer opportunities, even as growth-oriented names continue to draw investor interest despite high valuations.

Also Read : RBI Hikes Repo Rate To 5.5%: Future Home Loan EMIs, Interest Cost And What Borrowers Should Know

Nifty May See Extended Consolidation

The technical setup also points towards a period of consolidation before the market establishes a clearer direction.

Experts noted that multiple attacks around the 22,574 level in the previous session could result in an extended consolidation phase. While the broader 23,100-22,000 range remains in play, the 22,439 level has been identified as an important downside marker.

The market's direction could therefore depend on whether foreign investors return to the buying side and whether the benchmark is able to regain momentum after the recent pressure.

Asian Markets Track Wall Street Losses

Asian markets were trading lower on Thursday, following losses on Wall Street as rising bond yields reduced investors' appetite for equities.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.55 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI declined 0.2 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.66 per cent, while the S&P 500 fell 0.22 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite also settled 0.22 per cent lower.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield stood at 5.3 per cent, keeping global bond markets and interest-rate expectations in focus.

Brent Crude Crosses $101 As West Asia Tensions Persist

Crude oil prices moved higher amid concerns over supply following increasing attacks in the West Asia region.

Brent December futures were quoted at $101.85 per barrel, up 1.64 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.

The rise in oil prices adds another layer of uncertainty for Indian equities, particularly as investors assess the RBI's revised inflation outlook alongside the higher repo rate.

Gold, Silver Edge Higher

Gold and silver futures also moved marginally higher, although gains remained capped by concerns over the possibility of further monetary tightening.

With the RBI having raised the repo rate and global bond yields remaining elevated, investors will continue to assess the impact of the evolving interest-rate environment on precious metals as well as equities.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Indian equity benchmarks open on October 8th?

Indian equity benchmarks opened largely flat on Thursday, October 8th. This was influenced by the RBI's latest monetary policy decision, weak global cues, and rising crude oil prices.

What was the recent decision made by the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee?

The RBI Monetary Policy Committee raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5 percent. The central bank also updated its inflation projections and upgraded its GDP growth estimates.

Which sectors performed well, and which faced pressure at the start of trade?

Nifty IT, MidSmall Healthcare, and Pharma emerged among the top gainers. Financial Services ex-Bank and FMCG, however, slipped due to the changing interest-rate environment.

What was the activity of foreign and domestic investors?

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers, offloading equities worth over Rs 6,121 crore. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) provided some cushion by purchasing Rs 4,596 crore worth of equities.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market RBI MPC Oil Prices Crude Share Market Repo Rate Hike Share Market Today GIFT Nifty
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