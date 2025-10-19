Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025: Top Sectors To Watch As Samvat 2082 Begins

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As the special Muhurat Trading session ushers in Samvat 2082, investors are gearing up to make symbolic trades marking the beginning of the new financial year in the Hindu calendar. While the one-hour window on Diwali is largely ceremonial, market experts say it also serves as an opportunity to align portfolios with India’s evolving economic fundamentals.

This year’s trading mood is supported by strong macroeconomic stability, moderating inflation, resilient GDP growth, and improving corporate balance sheets.

According to Anirudh Garg, Partner and Fund Manager at INVasset PMS, India stands at the cusp of a new growth cycle driven by steady policy continuity, easing interest rates, and deepening capital markets. “We are entering a credit and consumption revival," the expert added. Investors should focus on sectors positioned to benefit from these structural tailwinds, Garg recommended.

Why Muhurat Trading 2025 Matters

India’s market participation continues to broaden, with demat accounts crossing 20 crore and mutual fund AUM surpassing Rs 75 lakh crore. Monthly SIP flows remain at near-record levels, underscoring the growing confidence of retail investors.

These trends point to a robust domestic investment base that is increasingly driving market liquidity and stability.

Sectors To Bet On In Samvat 2082

Experts recommend that investors use the Muhurat session to strengthen core portfolios rather than chase speculative trades.

Navy Vijay Ramavat of Indira Securities advised, “Muhurat trading is symbolic - use it to reflect and rebalance. Focus on sectors aligned with India’s long-term structural themes such as financial deepening, green infrastructure, and consumption growth.”

Financial Services and Asset Managers

With household savings shifting steadily towards financial assets, asset management companies (AMCs) are poised for strong growth. Higher SIP inflows, digital onboarding, and regulatory changes such as shorter settlement cycles have improved efficiency and fee visibility.

Garg noted that large AMCs with diversified products and proven track records are among the best placed to benefit from India’s financial deepening.

Lending Institutions and Banks

According to market analysts, the upcoming rate-cut cycle could boost credit demand across housing, MSMEs, and consumer segments. Well-capitalised banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) with sound underwriting standards are expected to outperform. Retail credit growth and disciplined risk management will drive steady net interest income and sustain asset quality, Garg added.

Autos, FMCGs, Construction

India’s consumption story remains one of the strongest globally. With the festive season in full swing, demand for autos, FMCG, and building materials has surged.

Rising incomes and urban consumption are supporting domestic demand resilience. The GST rate cuts and rural recovery trends are likely to provide additional tailwinds beyond the festive quarter.

"From an investment standpoint, the recent GST rate cut is expected to enhance disposable income and has already eased product prices, particularly in the auto, FMCG, and cement sectors. As a result, we expect higher consumption in these sectors. Due to strong fundamentals and robust GDP growth, investors are likely to see strong momentum in these areas," highlighted Kaushlendra Sinha, CEO, Indian Association for Gold Excellence and Standards.

New-Age Technology and Digital Transformation

The focus of India’s digital economy is gradually moving from services to scalable, product-led businesses. New-age tech firms showing profitability improvements and disciplined cost control are drawing institutional attention.

As foreign funds expand allocations and domestic investors embrace the innovation theme, select technology names could see sustained re-rating.

Green Energy And EV Infrastructure

"There is a surge in green energy and logistics, two industries that are currently contributing to India's success. Renewable power, solar manufacturing, and EV infrastructure are turning into the top growth stories as we are moving towards a cleaner, greener economy," Ramavat noted.

He added that long-term investors should emphasise quality, valuations, and balance-sheet strength rather than reacting to short-term market noise.

As Samvat 2082 begins, India’s economic fundamentals appear sound, with growth supported by policy continuity, rising domestic savings, and corporate profitability.

However, investors should note that markets require due diligence and research before they dive into them. Optimism helps, but without hard work, luck often runs out quickly on the Dalal Street.

[Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market involves financial risks. Please invest responsibly and only after thorough research and careful consideration. Reader discretion is advised.]