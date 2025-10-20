Diwali 2025: Why Stock Markets Are Open Today And When Muhurat Trading Will Happen

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





With Diwali celebrations lighting up homes across India today, many traders and investors have been puzzled by the fact that both the BSE and the NSE are operating normally on Monday, October 20.

Traditionally, the stock markets remain closed on Diwali day, opening only for the symbolic one-hour Muhurat trading session in the evening. So why are markets open this Diwali morning?

The reason lies in the holiday calendar set by the exchanges. The official market holiday for Diwali/Lakshmi Puja falls on October 21, not October 20.

Muhurat trading will also take place on October 21, while October 22 will be a full trading holiday on account of Bali Pratipada.

Therefore, despite Diwali festivities taking place today, markets are functioning as usual.

Diwali Dates And Muhurat Trading Timings

Diwali is celebrated on the new moon day (Amavasya) of the Hindu month of Kartika. This year, Kartika Amavasya begins at 3:44 PM on October 20 and ends at 5:54 PM on October 21, explaining the overlap that led to the scheduling difference.

While the festival is observed on October 20, the exchange holiday remains unchanged for October 21 and 22.

The Muhurat trading session, considered an auspicious time to invest and start new ventures, has been scheduled from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM on October 21, 2025.

There will also be a pre-open session from 1:30 PM to 1:45 PM, allowing traders to prepare before the market officially opens. This one-hour window is a long-standing Diwali tradition in the financial community, symbolising prosperity and new beginnings.

Complete Market Closure During Diwali Week

Apart from the Muhurat session, there will be no regular trading on October 21 and 22 across all market segments on both BSE and NSE. This includes the Equity Segment, Equity Derivatives, Currency Derivatives, Commodity Derivatives, Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR), and Security Lending and Borrowing (SLB). The same applies to the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), which will also remain closed for both days.

Why Timings Changed For Muhurat Trading 2025?

This year, the Muhurat trading session has been shifted to the afternoon, a move that reflects both tradition and practicality. Market insiders say that broking firms and industry bodies had requested exchanges to consider an afternoon slot to streamline operations and accommodate post-trade compliance.

By holding the session in the afternoon, employees across brokerages, clearing corporations, and exchanges can spend the evening performing Diwali rituals and celebrating with their families. The revised timing also makes participation easier for non-resident Indians (NRIs) and global investors, aligning with international trading hours.

While markets may be open today, all eyes are now on October 21, when the Muhurat trading bell will ring to mark Samvat 2082, heralding a new financial year for India’s equity markets.