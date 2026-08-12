Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tata Sons chairman considers stepping down before August 18 AGM.

Uncertainty over his director reappointment causes group tensions.

Disputes involve board composition, group strategy, shareholder exit.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran is weighing whether to step down ahead of the company's annual general meeting on August 18, as uncertainty over his reappointment as a director has added to tensions within the Tata group, reported Reuters.

Chandrasekaran has discussed the possibility with close associates, the report noted. His current term as Tata Sons chairman runs until February 2027, but his continuation in the role is linked to his reappointment as a director of Tata Sons.

Shareholders are due to vote on that reappointment at the August 18 AGM. According to the report, Chandrasekaran is considering stepping down rather than leaving the decision on his continuation to what could be a contentious shareholder meeting.

Why Chandrasekaran's Reappointment Is Under Scrutiny

The uncertainty follows differences between Chandrasekaran and Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, the charitable arm of the Tata group.

Tata Sons had deferred a decision on Chandrasekaran's reappointment as chairman in February after Noel Tata opposed the move, Reuters had previously reported.

The disagreement has since become part of a wider dispute between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts over issues including board representation, the group's strategic direction and the proposed exit of minority shareholder Shapoorji Pallonji.

The developments have brought particular focus on the August 18 shareholder meeting, where Chandrasekaran's position as a Tata Sons director will be put to a vote.

Tata Sons And Tata Trusts At The Centre Of Wider Differences

The relationship between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts is central to the issue.

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Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company of the Tata group, while Tata Trusts owns about 66 per cent of Tata Sons. The two sides have differed over the composition of the Tata Sons board, strategic matters and the proposed exit of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group as a minority shareholder.

The disagreement has already had consequences at board level, with the dispute resulting in the ouster of a Tata Sons director, according to Reuters.

Tata Sons is the holding company for a wide range of businesses, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Motors and Air India, making the outcome of the reappointment process significant for the wider group.

From TCS Chief To Tata Sons Chairman

Chandrasekaran's association with the Tata group stretches back nearly four decades. He joined the group in 1987 and went on to become chief executive officer of TCS in 2009.

He took over as chairman of Tata Sons in 2017, succeeding Ratan Tata.

His tenure has coincided with a period of expansion for the group, alongside challenges across some of its major businesses.

In recent years, Tata group companies have faced issues ranging from regulatory scrutiny of Air India following a fatal crash to pricing pressure in the IT services business at TCS. Jaguar Land Rover, another major Tata group company, also faced disruption after a cyberattack that affected production.

With shareholders now set to vote on Chandrasekaran's reappointment as a director on August 18, attention is turning to whether he will remain at the helm of Tata Sons through the end of his current chairman's term or choose to step aside before the meeting.