Molbio Diagnostics IPO Day 3: What Is The GMP Today? Check Before You Subscribe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Molbio Diagnostics IPO closes today, subscribed 3.11 times.

Grey market premium indicates 15% potential listing gain.

Issue size Rs 939.70 crore; funds for R&D, expansion.

The Molbio Diagnostics IPO enters its final day of subscription on Wednesday, August 12, with investors keeping a close watch on the issue's grey market premium (GMP), subscription figures and the company's financial performance before making a decision.

The public issue opened on August 10, 2026, and is scheduled to close today. The issue was subscribed 3.11 times by the close of trading on Tuesday, according to stock exchange data.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP Today

As of August 12, the stock is trading at a grey market premium of Rs 122 per share, equivalent to around 15 per cent over the issue price, according to IPOJi. However, GMP is only an unofficial indicator of market sentiment and does not guarantee the price at which the shares will actually list.

With the upper end of the IPO price band fixed at Rs 807, the prevailing GMP indicates an estimated listing price of around Rs 932 per share. This translates into an estimated listing premium of 15.49 per cent over the upper price band.

Investors should note that the grey market operates outside the formal stock market framework. Therefore, the GMP can change before listing and should not be treated as a guarantee of listing gains.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO Subscription: Day 2 Data

According to stock exchange data at 5:00 pm IST on August 11, the issue received bids for 2,53,53,108 shares, compared with 81,58,529 shares on offer. This translated into an overall subscription of 3.11 times, reported Business Standard.

The IPO has a price band of Rs 768-807 per share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 18 equity shares, and applications can be made in multiples of 18 shares.

The issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 200 crore, along with an offer for sale of 91,66,000 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 739.7 crore.

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Molbio Diagnostics IPO Size And Price Band

The public issue has a total size of Rs 939.70 crore.

It comprises a fresh issue of 2.50 million shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.20 million shares aggregating to Rs 739.70 crore.

The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 768-807 per share.

For retail investors, the minimum application is for 18 shares, or one lot. At the upper end of the price band, this translates into a minimum investment of Rs 14,526.

When Will Molbio Diagnostics Shares Be Listed?

The company is scheduled to finalise the share allotment on August 13.

For successful applicants, shares are expected to be credited to demat accounts on August 14, while refunds for unsuccessful applicants are also scheduled for August 14.

The shares are tentatively scheduled to list on both the BSE and NSE on August 17.

What Is The Company Planning To Do With IPO Proceeds?

Molbio Diagnostics plans to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards capital expenditure.

The funds will be used to establish infrastructure for a research and development facility, a centre of excellence and connected office space.

The company also plans to spend on plant, machinery and equipment for its Goa and Visakhapatnam units. A portion of the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Molbio Diagnostics Financial Performance

Molbio Diagnostics reported total income of Rs 1,455.17 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. This was a 42 per cent year-on-year increase from Rs 1,027.94 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Net profit increased by more than 18 per cent to Rs 164.14 crore, compared with Rs 138.58 crore in the previous financial year.

The company's net worth also increased to Rs 1,144.68 crore, from Rs 952.95 crore in the preceding fiscal.

How Is The IPO Reserved?

The largest portion of the issue has been allocated to qualified institutional buyers.

According to the issue details, 50 per cent of the offer is reserved for QIBs, including the anchor investor portion. Retail individual investors have been allocated 35 per cent, while 15 per cent has been reserved for non-institutional investors.

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Who Promotes Molbio Diagnostics?

The promoters include Sriram Natarajan, Chandrasekhar Bhaskaran Nair, Sangeetha Sriram, Shiva Sriram, Sowmya Sriram and Exxora Trading LLP.

The promoters' combined pre-issue holding of 44.89 per cent is expected to decline to 41.29 per cent after the fresh issue and OFS and subsequent listing.

What Does Molbio Diagnostics Do?

Molbio Diagnostics is a global point-of-care molecular diagnostics company involved in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialisation of rapid diagnostic solutions.

Its focus covers diagnostics for both infectious and non-communicable diseases.

With the IPO entering its final subscription day, investors have several data points to consider, including the issue's GMP, category-wise demand, valuation and the company's financial performance. The GMP may indicate positive sentiment in the grey market, but it remains an unofficial indicator and should not be considered a substitute for evaluating the IPO's fundamentals before subscribing.

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