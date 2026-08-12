N Chandrasekaran Net Worth: Inside His Wealth, Salary, Career And Luxury Home

N Chandrasekaran, one of the most prominent names in Indian corporate leadership, has built a remarkable career spanning technology, business and the wider Tata Group. His resignation as Tata Sons chairman ahead of the August 18 annual general meeting has once again brought attention to his professional journey, remuneration and reported wealth.

Chandrasekaran joined the Tata Sons board in 2016 and took charge as chairman in 2017, succeeding Ratan Tata. Before moving to the top position at the group holding company, he had already established himself as a senior technology executive after rising through the ranks at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

His reported earnings have also made him one of India's highest-paid corporate executives. Recent disclosures show that his remuneration increased to Rs 158.66 crore in FY26, marking his highest reported pay since Tata Sons began disclosing executive remuneration in FY22.

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N Chandrasekaran Net Worth: How Much Is He Worth?

Various reports have estimated Chandrasekaran's personal net worth at around $100 million, or approximately Rs 855 crore. However, net-worth figures reported by media outlets are estimates and should not be treated as an officially verified figure.

His wealth has been accumulated over a long corporate career, with senior leadership roles at TCS and Tata Sons forming a major part of his professional journey. His compensation has included salary and performance-linked components.

The reported figure is separate from the enormous valuation of the Tata Group businesses he has overseen. The value of the conglomerate's companies should not be confused with Chandrasekaran's personal wealth.

N Chandrasekaran Salary: Rs 158.66 Crore In FY26

Chandrasekaran's remuneration has attracted considerable attention because of his position at the top of the Tata Group. According to recent reports, his total remuneration rose nearly 2% to Rs 158.66 crore in FY26.

This was reportedly his highest annual remuneration since Tata Sons started publicly disclosing executive pay in FY22. Earlier reports had put his FY24 earnings at around Rs 135 crore, highlighting the substantial compensation associated with his leadership role.

His remuneration is linked to his responsibilities across Tata Sons and his involvement with several major group companies.

From TCS CEO To Tata Sons Chairman

Chandrasekaran's rise within the Tata Group began with his career at TCS. In 2009, at the age of 46, he became the company's chief executive officer, making him one of the youngest CEOs in the group's history.

He subsequently joined the Tata Sons board in 2016 before being appointed chairman in 2017. TCS's official corporate records also identify him as chairman of Tata Sons and note his appointment to the board in October 2016.

His appointment was significant because he became the first non-family professional to lead the Tata Group as chairman. He had also worked closely with Ratan Tata, who selected him to succeed him at the helm of the conglomerate.

N Chandrasekaran's Rs 98 Crore Mumbai Home

Chandrasekaran has also attracted attention for his reported luxury residence in Mumbai. Media reports have valued his duplex home at approximately Rs 98 crore, with the property located close to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia.

The residence reflects the level of wealth associated with one of India's most highly paid corporate leaders. However, property valuations reported in the media can vary depending on the source, location, and method used to estimate the value.

ALSO READ: N Chandrasekaran Resigns: Tata Group Stocks Fall, TCS Down Nearly 4%

Why Is N Chandrasekaran Resigning From Tata Sons?

Chandrasekaran's resignation comes shortly before the Tata Sons AGM scheduled for August 18, where his reappointment as a director had been expected to come up for consideration.

Recent reports indicate that uncertainty surrounding his continuation had been building for months. His decision not to seek reappointment marks a major leadership development for Tata Sons after nearly a decade at the top.

Chandrasekaran is expected to complete his current term, meaning his departure does not necessarily mean an immediate exit from the chairman's office. The development is likely to keep attention focused on Tata Sons and the group's next leadership transition.