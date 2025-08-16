Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessSwiggy Hikes Fees Again: 600% Jump In Two Years Amidst Rising Losses

Swiggy Hikes Fees Again: 600% Jump In Two Years Amidst Rising Losses

Swiggy’s fee climbed from Rs 2 in April 2023 to Rs 6 in July 2024 and Rs 10 in October 2024. The current fees of Rs 14 are a staggering 600 per cent rise in just over two years.

By : IANS | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 10:46 AM (IST)
Food delivery major Swiggy has once again hiked its platform fee for food delivery orders, now by Rs 2. Citing a rise in customer transactions during the festive season, the company has increased the fee from Rs 12 to Rs 14 to capitalise on the festive demand.

The food delivery platform has been consistently increasing the fees. Swiggy’s fee climbed from Rs 2 in April 2023 to Rs 6 in July 2024 and Rs 10 in October 2024. The current fees of Rs 14 are a staggering 600 per cent rise in just over two years.

Swiggy processes over 2 million orders daily, and at current platform fee levels, this generates an additional income of crores of rupees daily.

The company was yet to react to the increased platform fee.

Swiggy reported a net loss of Rs 1,197 crore year-on-year (YoY) for the June quarter (Q1 FY26), almost double the Rs 611 crore loss it posted in the same period previous year (Q1 FY25).

On quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the Bengaluru-based firm posted a net loss of Rs 1,081 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing. The widening losses were mainly due to its Quick Commerce division, Instamart, where the financial strain deepened sharply.

Zomato and Swiggy have previously tested higher platform fees on high-demand days. If order volumes remained unaffected, they maintained the new fee structure.

Zomato has also implemented five hikes in under two years, a 400 per cent increase. Zomato has also implemented five hikes in under two years, a 400 per cent increase.

Due to the Swiggy-Zomato duopoly imposing commission rates up to 35 per cent, restaurant owners are forced to inflate menu prices, making online orders over 50 per cent costlier than dining in, according to multiple surveys.

The companies have also been consistently facing criticism for failing to improve worker conditions despite multiple fee increases for consumers.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
