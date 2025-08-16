Bank Holiday On Janmashtami: Which States Will See A Shutdown On Saturday, 16 August?

As India celebrates Janmashtami, the festival marking the birth of Lord Krishna, several states will witness a bank holiday today, Saturday, 16 August 2025. The timing of the festival has aligned with Independence Day on Friday, 15 August, and the regular Sunday closure on 17 August, creating a long weekend for many banking customers.

Long Bank Holiday Weekend

The two back-to-back national occasions mean that in a number of states, banks will remain closed for three consecutive days when Sunday is included. For customers who depend on in-person services such as cheque clearance, cash deposits or passbook updates, this could mean a short disruption in routine banking activity.

In states where Janmashtami is not observed as a public holiday, bank branches are expected to operate as per their standard Saturday timings. Nevertheless, customers across the country will experience a closure on Sunday, the weekly off day.

Statewise Bank Holiday On August 16

According to the official holiday schedule, banks will not operate on 16 August in the following states and Union Territories: Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Mizoram, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Srinagar, and Andhra Pradesh.

In all other regions, branches will stay open as usual, allowing customers to carry out regular transactions. However, those in the affected states will need to plan accordingly and defer branch visits until Monday, 18 August.

Digital Banking Services Remain Active

While physical branches will be shut in many regions, essential banking services will continue without disruption. Customers can still access Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), mobile banking, and internet banking platforms throughout the holiday period.

This ensures that day-to-day payments, fund transfers, and balance checks can be conducted seamlessly even when branches are closed. The main limitations will be for services requiring direct interaction with bank staff, such as submitting documents, cash deposits, or cheque processing.

Customers Advised to Check With Banks

To avoid inconvenience, customers are encouraged to check with their individual branches or refer to their state-specific holiday calendar to confirm operating schedules. Each bank may issue specific updates depending on its regional network.

With Janmashtami adding to the Independence Day and Sunday closures, banking operations in several states will only resume on Monday, 18 August 2025. Customers relying heavily on physical banking are advised to schedule their transactions accordingly.